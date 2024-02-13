ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 418 The adventure that is Dark Souls continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into the unknown in our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough. This is my first playthrough of Dark Souls 1 so please bear with me when it looks like I’m going through a tough time. I will accept advice when it looks like I’m lost or if I ask the chat directly. During the last Dark Souls episode, I discovered that I really like to use a great axe that I found pillaging.

It looked like we weren’t making any progress during the episode but we finally made our way into the Valley of Drakes. If the first few enemies in this area are any indication, then it’s going to be an interesting location to get through. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls playthrough. Will my great axe be enough to get us through?

It always has to be some kind of dragon, doesn't it?

©Bandai Namco

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Mario Party 3 playthrough where we're trying to become the superstar. We'll also be continuing our Another Code: Recollection playthrough and I have to say, I have a blast with the game thus far. You won't want to miss the next episode since we're very close to finishing the first game in the series.

If you live in the Northeast like I do and were hit with a snowstorm, take a break with a nice beverage and check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has for you. You can also warm up inside by checking out the Shacknews Twitch channel and watch great shows to get your mind off of the weather.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. Who knows what game could come out of nowhere and star in the next Stevetendo show?