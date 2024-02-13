Walmart in talks to acquire Vizio for $2 billion Walmart's play to acquire the smart TV manufacturer would bolster its ad business.

Vizio has long been one of the most popular TV brands sold at Walmart, and the retail giant may soon add it to its empire. Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire Vizio in a move that would allow it to ramp up ad sales on the platform.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Walmart has been in serious talks with Vizio to acquire the TV company. According to the outlet, this acquisition would be done with the goal of bolstering Walmart’s ad business, giving it more space to sell ad placement and promote their own products and services.

Vizio went public in 2021 and is currently trading at $9.75 USD, up nearly 25% on the news of the acquisition talks. This would also be a move to further compete with Amazon, arguably Walmart’s largest rival in the retail space.