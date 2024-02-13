New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Walmart in talks to acquire Vizio for $2 billion

Walmart's play to acquire the smart TV manufacturer would bolster its ad business.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
Vizio has long been one of the most popular TV brands sold at Walmart, and the retail giant may soon add it to its empire. Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire Vizio in a move that would allow it to ramp up ad sales on the platform.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Walmart has been in serious talks with Vizio to acquire the TV company. According to the outlet, this acquisition would be done with the goal of bolstering Walmart’s ad business, giving it more space to sell ad placement and promote their own products and services.

A Walmart storefront

Vizio went public in 2021 and is currently trading at $9.75 USD, up nearly 25% on the news of the acquisition talks. This would also be a move to further compete with Amazon, arguably Walmart’s largest rival in the retail space.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

