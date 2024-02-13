New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Snap's Power Couples event provides bonuses for playing lovebirds

Lovebirds like Rogue and Gambit will receive Power boosts during Marvel Snap's Valentine's Day event.
Donovan Erskine
Second Dinner
1

Love is in the air for Marvel Snap as Second Dinner has revealed the game's next themed event. The Power Couples event will run for the next week and adds Power bonuses for playing characters that are romantically entangled either in the comics or on-screen.

Details about Marvel Snap’s Power Couples event were posted to Second Dinner’s website today. For the duration of the event, a select number of cards will receive an additional Power boost when you play their significant other. Here are all of the romantic pairs in Marvel Snap’s Power Couples event.:

  • Angela & Sera: +1 Power
  • Black Panther & Nakia: +1 Power
  • Captain America & Agent 13: +2 Power
  • Gambit & Rogue: +2 Power
  • Invisible Woman & Mr. Fantastic: +2 Power
  • Iron Man & Rescue: +1 Power
  • Miles Morales & Ghost-Spider: +1 Power
  • She-Hulk & Daredevil: +2 Power
  • Star-Lord & Gamora: +1 Power
  • Vision & Scarlet Witch: +1 Power
Emote key art for Marvel Snap

Source: Second Dinner

It’s the first time that Marvel Snap has offered a temporary power boost to cards for an event. With such, it’ll be interesting to see how the move goes over with the community and if the developer looks to do something similar in the future.

