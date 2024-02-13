Marvel Snap's Power Couples event provides bonuses for playing lovebirds Lovebirds like Rogue and Gambit will receive Power boosts during Marvel Snap's Valentine's Day event.

Love is in the air for Marvel Snap as Second Dinner has revealed the game's next themed event. The Power Couples event will run for the next week and adds Power bonuses for playing characters that are romantically entangled either in the comics or on-screen.

Details about Marvel Snap’s Power Couples event were posted to Second Dinner’s website today. For the duration of the event, a select number of cards will receive an additional Power boost when you play their significant other. Here are all of the romantic pairs in Marvel Snap’s Power Couples event.:

Angela & Sera: +1 Power

Black Panther & Nakia: +1 Power

Captain America & Agent 13: +2 Power

Gambit & Rogue: +2 Power

Invisible Woman & Mr. Fantastic: +2 Power

Iron Man & Rescue: +1 Power

Miles Morales & Ghost-Spider: +1 Power

She-Hulk & Daredevil: +2 Power

Star-Lord & Gamora: +1 Power

Vision & Scarlet Witch: +1 Power



Source: Second Dinner

It’s the first time that Marvel Snap has offered a temporary power boost to cards for an event. With such, it’ll be interesting to see how the move goes over with the community and if the developer looks to do something similar in the future.