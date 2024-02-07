ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 416 Time for more Mario Party 3 on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting the board games out again for more of our Mario Party 3 playthrough. The Mario Party games try to have a story mode and Mario Party 3 is no different. You play against different computer characters and try to become the best Mario Party player around. The difference with Mario Party 3 is that there is a duel mode added to the different gameplay modes.

If you play the story mode, you’ll have to duel against different characters and drain their hit points to win. I think I love this mechanic because it adds role-playing game elements to the Mario Party series. The boards for this mode aren’t the biggest but you have to think strategically if you’re going to defeat your rival. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Story mode in Mario Party 3.

Loser of this game board has to sleep with the Cheep Cheep!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. I wasn't sure what to expect with Another Code going in but the story is heating up and I really like the design of the game. We'll also be getting back into our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough soon too and you won't want to miss it.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. Who knows what game could come out of nowhere and star in the next Stevetendo show?