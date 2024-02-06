New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play here

Learn the latest details about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during this special PlayStation stream.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix
1

We’re just weeks away from the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the long-awaited second installment in Square Enix’s FF7 Remake project. Ahead of that release, Square Enix and Sony are teaming up for a special State of Play presentation entirely focused on the upcoming RPG. That’s happening today, so here’s how you can watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PlayStation State of Play will take place today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch the event on TikTok, should you so desire.

As for what to expect, this State of Play will completely focus on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We can expect to see fresh gameplay and additional details about the game’s story. Of course, we’re mighty curious to see if Square Enix has any surprises up its sleeve for fans of the RPG series.

That’s how you can watch the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play. If there is indeed a major announcement during the broadcast, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

News Editor

