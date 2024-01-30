New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

AR glasses company Xreal hits $1 billion valuation in latest funding round

Xreal brought in $60 million in its latest funding round, bringing it to a $1 billion valuation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xreal
1

Xreal is a start-up AR company that manufactures augmented reality glasses that allow users to enjoy games and other experiences through a unique virtual lens. As the company prepares to roll out the latest iteration of its AR glasses, it has crossed a major financial milestone. Xreal has topped a $1 billion valuation following its latest round of funding, cementing itself as one of the industry’s strongest rising stars.

Xreal’s $1 billion valuation was revealed in a Bloomberg report. The company raised $60 million in its latest funding round, which allowed it to hit the coveted billion-dollar valuation. In an interview, CEO Chi Xu said that the new funding “will help us scale our manufacturing capabilities and research and development.”

The Xreal Air Ultra 2 glasses on a white background.

Xreal is currently preparing to launch the Air 2 Ultra, the newest model of its AR glasses. The glasses are going to start shipping in March, putting it in close proximity to Apple’s Vision Pro HMD.

Xreal neglected to say what companies participated in its latest funding round, but the new cash should be more than enough to make Xreal a formidable force in the AR space for the foreseeable future.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola