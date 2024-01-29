How to unlock new jobs - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth From Freelancer to Hero.

The job system in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is pretty robust, and unlocking new jobs is crucial for getting through the game. However, you won’t unlock new jobs right away.

How to unlock new jobs

To unlock new jobs in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth you’ll need to reach Chapter 5 in the main story. During the story, you’ll be introduced to Alo Happy Tours, which you may have seen while exploring Hawaii in previous chapters. The game will lead you here and showcase the different excursions you can go on through the travel agency.

Each new job will cost a bit of cash. After going on one of the many excursions a new job will unlock which you can change into in the changing room located at the back of the Alo Happy Tours room.

You won’t have access to all of the jobs up front. Some more jobs will become available in Chapter 8. There’s even a hidden Sujimancer job for Ichiban that won’t be unlocked until you begin collecting Sujimon after reaching the Anaconda Shopping Center.

Not every party member can every job, so you’ll need to make some decisions about your party. Also, some excursions will require Ichiban’s skills like Style, Intellect, and Charm to be at a certain level before participating. If your skills are too low, consider visiting the vocational school on the west side of town to increase your skills and unlock even more of the jobs.

Once you’ve unlocked a new job, you can use the skill inheritance system to bring some abilities from your previous job to your new job. This lets you flesh out a party member's lineup of abilities to suit what role you want that character to fill. There’s a lot of depth here so be sure to play around with it frequently.

As you experiment with new jobs, weapons, and everything else, be sure to check out our Like A Dragon: infinite Wealth page to learn more about what else you can do in this massive game.