How to unlock Kiryu Awakening Level 9 - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Unleashing the Dragon of Dojima's true potential.

In chapter 8 of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth you will be introduced to the Awakening system for Kiryu. This will allow you to reach new heights with Kiryu in combat through various activities around Japan. You’ll need to hit rank 9 to see some crucial optional scenes for the Dragon of Dojima.

How to unlock Kiryu Awakening Level 9

As you progress through the back half of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth you’ll find spots around Yokohama and Kamurocho where Kiryu can reminisce on his life. These will each increase one of three categories. When leveling up Soul, Body, and Tech, Kiryu’s Awakening level will increase.

However, reaching rank 9 will require more than just doing all of these spots on the map. First, you’ll also need to complete all of the Part-Time Hero encounters around town. You’ll unlock these shortly into Chapter 8 and they will be marked on your map. If you see a group of thugs cornering a civilian, just walk up to them and engage in combat.

There are a lot of these between Yokohama and Kamurocho, so be sure to hit all of them.

After that, you’ll also need to complete all of the Drink Links with your party in Japan. You can do this at the Survive Bar as you rank up your bonds with each character. While doing the Drink Link scenes you’ll need to make dialogue choices, which will give you added points to one of the three skills. It’s not possible to see which dialogue option increases which skill, so it’s a little bit of a gamble here.

Even after doing all of this, you still won’t hit rank 9. At this point, I was about halfway through level 8. Kiryu has special scenes that happen when reaching new Awakening Levels. These are called Life LInks, and the last one becomes available at rank 9.

Now, you’ll need to go to every restaurant in Japan and order one of everything on the menu. This will increase one skill by roughly 25 for each different location you hit. Once I ate at every restaurant and food cart I reached Awakening Level 9 and was finally able to see the last Life Link.

It’s certainly a bit of a grind, but it’s worth seeking out all of these optional scenes with Kiryu as it helps round out the main storyline.

For more Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth guides be sure to check out the page for answers to all your questions.