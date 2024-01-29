New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation State of Play announced for Wednesday

The showcase will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony has confirmed that a PlayStation State of Play showcase will take place this Wednesday, January 31. The broadcast will run for 40 minutes and feature over 15 games coming to PS5.

Sony announced the news in a social media post this afternoon. The PlayStation State of Play will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed across PlayStation’s various content channels.

A female character from Stellar Blade looking up at the sky.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will include Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, as well as 13 other games. Most recently, rumors about Death Stranding 2 and an Until Dawn remaster both pointed towards a potential PlayStation State of Play showcase. We’ll know if those rumors were true in a little over 48 hours.

This week’s PlayStation State of Play is the latest gaming event as the major players look to set the tone for 2024. Come back to Shacknews on Wednesday for all the announcements out of the latest PlayStation State of Play.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

