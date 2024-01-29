PlayStation State of Play announced for Wednesday The showcase will feature over 15 games, including Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin.

Sony has confirmed that a PlayStation State of Play showcase will take place this Wednesday, January 31. The broadcast will run for 40 minutes and feature over 15 games coming to PS5.

Sony announced the news in a social media post this afternoon. The PlayStation State of Play will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It will be streamed across PlayStation’s various content channels.



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony has also confirmed that the showcase will include Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, as well as 13 other games. Most recently, rumors about Death Stranding 2 and an Until Dawn remaster both pointed towards a potential PlayStation State of Play showcase. We’ll know if those rumors were true in a little over 48 hours.

This week’s PlayStation State of Play is the latest gaming event as the major players look to set the tone for 2024. Come back to Shacknews on Wednesday for all the announcements out of the latest PlayStation State of Play.