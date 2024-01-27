How to Get Raw Diamond Ore on Dondoko Island - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Obtain some diamonds for all of your most elegant design dreams.

When crafting DIY recipes on Dondoko Island you’ll need a bevy of different resources. Raw Diamond Ore is needed for a handful of recipes that can really turn your island into something special.

How to get Raw Diamond Ore on Dondoko Island

To get Raw Diamond Ore on Dondoko Island you’ll need to first unlock Dondoko Farm. This is a separate island that will open up after you reach a two-star rating. It’s possible to find the ore by chance on the main island, but if you’re looking to obtain a healthy amount of it, you’ll need the farm.

Once you’ve unlocked the farm through normal story progression on Dondoko Island, head to the west side of the map. You’ll come across a staircase leading up to a landing platform that has a lot of trash piles littered about.

On the outskirts of the platform near the wooden fencing and cliffsides, you’ll see small rock clusters on the ground. Go up to them and click the A/X button on them to pick them up.

Each cluster is random and can be one of a few different resources such as Ruby, Sapphire, or Diamond Ore.

There are roughly 9-12 total rocks to collect in this spot and they respawn daily. So ensure that you make coming here part of your daily Dondoko routine.

This is easily the best farming method for Raw Diamond Ore and by the end of a few days, I had more than enough to craft all of the gaudy statues and buildings I wanted for my island and the guests visiting.

If you want to be the talk of the town be sure to stock up on Raw Diamond Ore and start crafting some of the more elegant pieces of furniture for your island.

