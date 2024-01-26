How to Get Glass on Dondoko Island - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Glass is a crucial resource and here's how to get it.

Glass is one of the many resources you’ll need in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island minigame. However, it’s not as simple as gathering wood or stone which is abundant early on during your stay at the island.

How to Get Glass on Dondoko Island

To obtain glass, which is marked by the broken beer bottle, you’ll need to do a few things.

First, you’ll need to clear out The Great Tree. This will give you access to Gachapin Beach and the Recycling Area. Gachapin Beach has a few washing machine trash piles that have the chance to give you Glass or Electronics for destroying them with your bat.

The Recycling Area is where the bulk of your daily Glass will come from. Once a day you can head over to the area (found directly left of Matayoshiya’s General Store.)

Once you’ve hit two stars on your island and have progressed the story a bit, you’ll gain access to the Dondoko Farm, which is a small island you can reach by a raft set up on Mukku Beach on the west side of the Island.

After gaining access to Dondoko Farm, you’ll be able to farm more Glass from two areas of trash found on the west side of the farm. It’s not a lot of Glass, but if you’re struggling in the early hours it will help a lot over time.

Glass is used to craft a lot of furnishings for Ichiban’s house. It’s important to continually decorate the house because this is your only way to increase your health on the island, and it will be incredibly useful for upcoming fights you’ll need to do as the storyline of Dondoko Island progresses.

Resource gathering is a massive part of what Dondoko Island is about, and it doesn’t just stop with Glass. As you unlock higher-end furnishings you’ll need rare resources, so be sure to take a look at our Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth page for more help.