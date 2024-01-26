New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to Get Glass on Dondoko Island - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Glass is a crucial resource and here's how to get it.

Jesse Vitelli
Jesse Vitelli
1

Glass is one of the many resources you’ll need in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Dondoko Island minigame. However, it’s not as simple as gathering wood or stone which is abundant early on during your stay at the island. 

How to Get Glass on Dondoko Island

To obtain glass, which is marked by the broken beer bottle, you’ll need to do a few things.

First, you’ll need to clear out The Great Tree. This will give you access to Gachapin Beach and the Recycling Area. Gachapin Beach has a few washing machine trash piles that have the chance to give you Glass or Electronics for destroying them with your bat. 

A picture of the Recycling Area filled with trash for you to collect.

The Recycling Area is where the bulk of your daily Glass will come from. Once a day you can head over to the area (found directly left of Matayoshiya’s General Store.) 

Once you’ve hit two stars on your island and have progressed the story a bit, you’ll gain access to the Dondoko Farm, which is a small island you can reach by a raft set up on Mukku Beach on the west side of the Island. 

An area of Dondoko farm where you can find glass on the beach to the left and the stairs to the right. Indicated by large red circles.

After gaining access to Dondoko Farm, you’ll be able to farm more Glass from two areas of trash found on the west side of the farm. It’s not a lot of Glass, but if you’re struggling in the early hours it will help a lot over time. 

Glass is used to craft a lot of furnishings for Ichiban’s house. It’s important to continually decorate the house because this is your only way to increase your health on the island, and it will be incredibly useful for upcoming fights you’ll need to do as the storyline of Dondoko Island progresses. 

Resource gathering is a massive part of what Dondoko Island is about, and it doesn’t just stop with Glass. As you unlock higher-end furnishings you’ll need rare resources, so be sure to take a look at our Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth page for more help.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jesse is a freelance games journalist who can't get enough of FFXIV and other RPGs. He has collaborated with Game Informer, Giantbomb, Prima Games, and more. He loves playing games together with friends and family and can be found doing mundane tasks like fishing or cooking in games. You can follow him on X (Twitter) @Jessevitelli.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola