How to Get Electronics on Dondoko Island - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth A high-end resource you'll need for crafting.

There are multiple ways to obtain Electronics, but by far the most efficient way is to use the Recycling area on the map, which is unlocked after you’ve cleared out one area entirely.

How to Get Electronics on Dondoko Island

Once you’ve spent a few days on the island, you’ll meet Kenzo who you can pay to remove trash permanently from specific areas on the map such as The Great Tree and Entrance. Once you’ve cleared this trash, the Recycling Area will be made available on the next day. This space can be found to the left of Matayoshiya’s General Store.

Once a day you can pick up all of the trash you would have collected daily from the area. As you clear out more areas, you’ll have access to more and more resources each day. This is where a bulk of the Electronics you get each day will be found.

You can also find some additional Electronics on Gachapin Beach on the east end of the map. Use your bat to destroy the washing machines found in the sand. These will net you a few additional resources each day. It’s a far slower way to obtain Electronics, but it is an option.

You can also get a supply of Electronics by making use of the Recycling Area found on the Dondoko Farm after reaching star rank 2. This will take real-life time and require the use of Sujimon.

Electronics are used to craft buildings and cars, which add significantly to your island's Satisfaction and popularity rating. This is key to progressing your island to a five-star resort and getting guests to spend more money while visiting.

There are plenty of other resources you’ll need to gather while spending time on Dondoko Island. You’ll need them all to make your dream island, so be sure to check out our Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth page for more answers.