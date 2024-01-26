5 Things To Do First On Dondoko Island - Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Some handy tips and tricks to help make living island life a bit breezier.

Dondoko Island, the Animal Crossing life-sim style game found inside of Like A Dragon: infinite Wealth is filled to the brim with stuff to do. However, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. We’re here to help alleviate some of the stress of what to do first so you can get back to living the stress-free island lifestyle.

Things to Do First on Dondoko Island

Using these tips below will ensure you're living your best life on your vacation to Dondoko Island. Don't forget to enjoy the ride and the beautiful sights.

Upgrade Your Bat

Upgrading your Bat from Kenzo is one of the most important things you can do on Dondoko Island. You won’t have access to Kenzo for the first few days you’re there, but once he becomes available, you’ll want to start upgrading your bat ASAP. Since your bat is your way to farm resources and fight enemy invaders, having a faster swing and more powerful hit will have the longest-term benefit the earlier you do it. Save up some serious cash because you’ll need 50,000 Dondoko Bucks for the first upgrade, and then it will increase from there with each subsequent upgrade.



Use The Storage Bin

This might seem like a silly tip, but it will save you a ton of time and inventory space. You can craft DIY recipes using materials found in storage. So constantly drop off any additional resources you’re not selling into the red-covered storage bin found in front of Matayoshiya’s General Store. You’ll fill up your inventory pretty quickly and there are plenty of items you’ll want to hold onto.

Clear Out The Entrance and Great Tree Manually

Every day you’ll be able to use your trusty bat to clear out the trash piles in both The Great Tree and Entrance areas. If you remove all of the garbage from an area you’ll see the letter grade go up. The higher the letter grade, the cheaper it will be for Kenzo to bulldoze the area and give you more space to place furnishings. You can clear them out while still at a low level, but it will be significantly more expensive. There’s no need to rush the process, save yourself the cash, and spend more time manually removing the trash every day until they are maxed out before bulldozing.



Pick Up The Beach Bottles

You'll have access to both Mukku and Dondoko Beach when you begin. Here you’ll be able to find three bottles on the beach that can have a few bonuses in them, so don’t forget to grab them each new day on the island. They can either have a hefty sum of cash or a new DIY recipe inside of them. It’s easy to forget or overlook these when starting, but it’s free every day, so don’t miss out.



Furnish Your House

Early on, you’ll gain access to a house that Ichiban can use to sleep at night. You can also fully customize and furnish the house. Outside of having a space to make your own, it also acts as a way to permanently increase Ichiban’s health on Dondoko Island. The higher-end the DIY, the more it will add to the total rating. The higher the rating, there more hearts Ichiban will get. Anytime you get a new crafting recipe use it to put in the house and watch ichiban grow as strong as possible. Having higher health will make some of the early game fights on the island a breeze.

Those are our tips on how to stay ahead of the curve on Dondoko Island. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is filled to the brim with places to explore and secrets to find, so check out our Infinite Wealth page for more guides.