The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes
All of the fixes and balance changes found in The Finals update 1.5.5.
Embark Studios is continuing to roll with updates for The Finals. The latest is update 1.5.5, which brings a handful of balance changes as well as bug fixes to the game. Let’s dive in.
The following patch notes were posted to The Finals’ Steam page.
Balance Changes
Gadgets
Defibrillators
- Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s
Revives
Weapons
.357 Revolver
- Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights
- Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m
- Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m
CL-40
- Increased player damage to 110 from 100
FCAR
- Decreased damage to 25 from 26
Guardian Turret
- Decreased health to 280 from 300
MGL32
- Increased player damage to 83 from 80
Throwing Knives
- Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling
- Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting
Content And Bug Fixes
Crashes
- Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash
Matchmaking
- Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party
- Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating
Those are your patch notes for the 1.5.5 update in The Finals. Check back for future The Finals news right here at Shacknews.
