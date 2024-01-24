The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes All of the fixes and balance changes found in The Finals update 1.5.5.

Embark Studios is continuing to roll with updates for The Finals. The latest is update 1.5.5, which brings a handful of balance changes as well as bug fixes to the game. Let’s dive in.

The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes



Source: Embark Studios

The following patch notes were posted to The Finals’ Steam page.

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Defibrillators

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Revives

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Weapons

.357 Revolver

Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights

Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m

Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m

CL-40

Increased player damage to 110 from 100

FCAR

Decreased damage to 25 from 26

Guardian Turret

Decreased health to 280 from 300

MGL32

Increased player damage to 83 from 80

Throwing Knives

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting

Content And Bug Fixes

Crashes

Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash

Matchmaking

Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party

Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating

Those are your patch notes for the 1.5.5 update in The Finals. Check back for future The Finals news right here at Shacknews.