All of the fixes and balance changes found in The Finals update 1.5.5.
Donovan Erskine
Embark Studios
3

Embark Studios is continuing to roll with updates for The Finals. The latest is update 1.5.5, which brings a handful of balance changes as well as bug fixes to the game. Let’s dive in.

The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes

A player firing a gun down an alley.

Source: Embark Studios

The following patch notes were posted to The Finals’ Steam page.

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Defibrillators

  • Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Revives

  • Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Weapons

.357 Revolver

  • Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights
  • Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m
  • Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m

CL-40

  • Increased player damage to 110 from 100

FCAR

  • Decreased damage to 25 from 26

Guardian Turret

  • Decreased health to 280 from 300

MGL32

  • Increased player damage to 83 from 80

Throwing Knives

  • Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling
  • Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting

Content And Bug Fixes

Crashes

  • Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash

Matchmaking

  • Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party
  • Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating

Those are your patch notes for the 1.5.5 update in The Finals. Check back for future The Finals news right here at Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    January 24, 2024 10:22 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Finals Update 1.5.5 patch notes

    • Stimpak Chopra legacy 10 years
      January 24, 2024 10:38 AM

      They were super quick to act on the FCAR-turret meta. I'm glad they're trying to find that perfect balance where everything is viable but they could've given it another week to settle, especially considering how we tolerated the awful cloak-doublebarrel-nuke meta for nearly a month over Christmas.

      • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        January 24, 2024 10:44 AM

        I am glad to see them quickly iterate towards squishing any meta as fast as possible versus the agonizingly slow response with a lot other games.

