Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes
Bungie has deployed its latest Destiny 2 update.
The 7.3.0.6 update for Destiny 2 has arrived and brings a slew of changes and fixes for the live-service game. Let’s not waste any more time. Get in here.
Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes
The following patch notes were shared to the Bungie website.
Activities
Crucible
Competitive
- Intro quest Ascending the Divisions has been removed.
Trials of Osiris
- Fixed an issue where the quitter penalty was not working in Trials of Osiris Labs.
Iron Banner
- Control is now a selectable mode while other modes are featured.
- Fixed an issue where Eruption was missing voice over lines.
Seasonal Activities
General
- Spike traps are now slightly more forgiving when jumping over them.
- Fixed an issue where the final radio message of the Season didn't complete the Ahamkara Tales Triumph.
- Fixed an issue where the Rolled Stats Triumph didn't take Tier-1 purchases into consideration.
Riven's Lair
- Fixed an issue where Vex detain missiles tracked enemies instead of players.
The Coil
- Fixed an issue where dialogs not considering the player's current progression in the Seasonal narrative would play.
- Fixed an issue where 100.000 points challenge did not reset weekly.
- Fixed an issue where the Strand Enhancement buff was giving the Stasis Enhancement buff instead.
Starcrossed
- Fixed an issue where players could damage the boss from outside the arena.
- Fixed an issue where players could get trapped below the floor.
Raids and Dungeons
Warlord's Ruin
- Fixed an issue where players could get trapped in a death loop inside the hidden room before the final encounter.
- Reverted the right-side Warlord totem fix from Update 7.3.0.5 that was causing more totem spawning issues.
- A new fix is being investigated for a future update.
Gameplay and Investment
Armor
- Peregrine Greaves no longer deals additional bonus damage to boss level Tormentor's like Nezarec.
Artifact
- Fixed an issue preventing some versions of Artifacts from previous Seasons from being correctly cleared from player inventories.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where Enhanced Deconstruct incorrectly displayed the Attrition Orb perk.
- Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Adept Word of Crota Hand Cannon could incorrectly gain certain magazine perks.
- Invalid magazines will be removed and replaced with valid magazine options.
- Fixed an issue where the Seasonal Bow Lethophobia was missing a Bow charge meter.
- Fixed an issue where the Precision Instrument perk would not grant its damage bonus against Divinity cages.
General
- The Friendly Feet Dance emote will now show expected prompts for its standard and multiplayer interactions.
- Fixed an issue where some returning players were unable to use Fireteam Finder even above Guardian Rank 5.
- Fixed an issue where the Dawning Triumph for the Reveler title couldn't be completed.
And that does it for the 7.3.0.6 update patch notes for Destiny 2. Bookmark our Destiny 2 topic page for everything you’d possibly want to know about the game.
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes