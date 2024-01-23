Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes Bungie has deployed its latest Destiny 2 update.

The 7.3.0.6 update for Destiny 2 has arrived and brings a slew of changes and fixes for the live-service game. Let’s not waste any more time. Get in here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes



Source: Bungie

The following patch notes were shared to the Bungie website.

Activities

Crucible

Competitive

Intro quest Ascending the Divisions has been removed.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where the quitter penalty was not working in Trials of Osiris Labs.

Iron Banner

Control is now a selectable mode while other modes are featured.

Fixed an issue where Eruption was missing voice over lines.

Seasonal Activities

General

Spike traps are now slightly more forgiving when jumping over them.

Fixed an issue where the final radio message of the Season didn't complete the Ahamkara Tales Triumph.

Fixed an issue where the Rolled Stats Triumph didn't take Tier-1 purchases into consideration.

Riven's Lair

Fixed an issue where Vex detain missiles tracked enemies instead of players.

The Coil

Fixed an issue where dialogs not considering the player's current progression in the Seasonal narrative would play.

Fixed an issue where 100.000 points challenge did not reset weekly.

Fixed an issue where the Strand Enhancement buff was giving the Stasis Enhancement buff instead.

Starcrossed

Fixed an issue where players could damage the boss from outside the arena.

Fixed an issue where players could get trapped below the floor.

Raids and Dungeons

Warlord's Ruin

Fixed an issue where players could get trapped in a death loop inside the hidden room before the final encounter.

Reverted the right-side Warlord totem fix from Update 7.3.0.5 that was causing more totem spawning issues.

A new fix is being investigated for a future update.



Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Peregrine Greaves no longer deals additional bonus damage to boss level Tormentor's like Nezarec.

Artifact

Fixed an issue preventing some versions of Artifacts from previous Seasons from being correctly cleared from player inventories.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Deconstruct incorrectly displayed the Attrition Orb perk.

Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Adept Word of Crota Hand Cannon could incorrectly gain certain magazine perks.

Invalid magazines will be removed and replaced with valid magazine options.

Fixed an issue where the Seasonal Bow Lethophobia was missing a Bow charge meter.

Fixed an issue where the Precision Instrument perk would not grant its damage bonus against Divinity cages.

General

The Friendly Feet Dance emote will now show expected prompts for its standard and multiplayer interactions.

Fixed an issue where some returning players were unable to use Fireteam Finder even above Guardian Rank 5.

Fixed an issue where the Dawning Triumph for the Reveler title couldn't be completed.

And that does it for the 7.3.0.6 update patch notes for Destiny 2.