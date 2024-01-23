New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bungie has deployed its latest Destiny 2 update.
Donovan Erskine
The 7.3.0.6 update for Destiny 2 has arrived and brings a slew of changes and fixes for the live-service game. Let’s not waste any more time. Get in here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.6 patch notes

The following patch notes were shared to the Bungie website.

Activities

Crucible

Competitive

  • Intro quest Ascending the Divisions has been removed.

Trials of Osiris

  • Fixed an issue where the quitter penalty was not working in Trials of Osiris Labs.

Iron Banner

  • Control is now a selectable mode while other modes are featured.
  • Fixed an issue where Eruption was missing voice over lines.

Seasonal Activities

General

  • Spike traps are now slightly more forgiving when jumping over them.
  • Fixed an issue where the final radio message of the Season didn't complete the Ahamkara Tales Triumph.
  • Fixed an issue where the Rolled Stats Triumph didn't take Tier-1 purchases into consideration.

Riven's Lair

  • Fixed an issue where Vex detain missiles tracked enemies instead of players.

The Coil

  • Fixed an issue where dialogs not considering the player's current progression in the Seasonal narrative would play.
  • Fixed an issue where 100.000 points challenge did not reset weekly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Strand Enhancement buff was giving the Stasis Enhancement buff instead.

Starcrossed

  • Fixed an issue where players could damage the boss from outside the arena.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get trapped below the floor.

Raids and Dungeons

Warlord's Ruin

  • Fixed an issue where players could get trapped in a death loop inside the hidden room before the final encounter.
  • Reverted the right-side Warlord totem fix from Update 7.3.0.5 that was causing more totem spawning issues.
    • A new fix is being investigated for a future update.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

  • Peregrine Greaves no longer deals additional bonus damage to boss level Tormentor's like Nezarec.

Artifact

  • Fixed an issue preventing some versions of Artifacts from previous Seasons from being correctly cleared from player inventories.

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where Enhanced Deconstruct incorrectly displayed the Attrition Orb perk.
  • Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Adept Word of Crota Hand Cannon could incorrectly gain certain magazine perks.
  • Invalid magazines will be removed and replaced with valid magazine options.
  • Fixed an issue where the Seasonal Bow Lethophobia was missing a Bow charge meter.
  • Fixed an issue where the Precision Instrument perk would not grant its damage bonus against Divinity cages.

General

  • The Friendly Feet Dance emote will now show expected prompts for its standard and multiplayer interactions.
  • Fixed an issue where some returning players were unable to use Fireteam Finder even above Guardian Rank 5.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dawning Triumph for the Reveler title couldn't be completed.

And that does it for the 7.3.0.6 update patch notes for Destiny 2. Bookmark our Destiny 2 topic page for everything you’d possibly want to know about the game.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

