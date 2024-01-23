New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2023 earnings call here

Catch the Q4 2023 financial update from the top brass at Netflix.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

This afternoon, Netflix (NFLX) will share its earnings report for the final quarter of the 2023 financial year, providing a better look at the entertainment company’s performance over the last period. If you’re interested in hearing about the latest financial news from the company behind the king of streaming services, you can listen to Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2023 earnings call

Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings call will take place today at 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET. Netflix will be broadcasting it on the company’s YouTube channel. It will be viewable on that same channel as a VOD after its conclusion. If you’d like to stay right here, you can use the video embed above.

During the call, we can expect to hear about the latest business developments at Netflix. Scott Stuber recently stepped down as Netflix’s head of film, so it’ll be interesting to see if his departure is mentioned during the call.

In addition to the call, keep an eye on our Netflix topic page as we’ll be covering all of the news out of today’s call.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola