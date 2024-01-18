Watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct here Tune in to get a first look at gameplay in Machine Games' Indiana Jones game.

Today, Xbox will host its first Developer Direct in nearly a year, where it will show off multiple upcoming games from its first-party studios. This includes Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and the first look at gameplay in the untitled Indiana Jones game from Machine Games. It’s an event you likely won't want to miss, so here’s how you can tune in.

Watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct

The Xbox Developer Direct will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

Xbox made sure to set proper expectations for the event, confirming all of the featured games in an Xbox Wire post. The company also got out ahead of rumors to state that there will not be a shadow drop during the event, as some were speculating we could see a repeat of what happened with Hi-Fi Rush last year.

That’s how you can watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct. If you aren’t able to tune in, bookmark our Xbox topic page as we’ll be covering everything announced during the showcase.