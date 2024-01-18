New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct here

Tune in to get a first look at gameplay in Machine Games' Indiana Jones game.
Today, Xbox will host its first Developer Direct in nearly a year, where it will show off multiple upcoming games from its first-party studios. This includes Avowed, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and the first look at gameplay in the untitled Indiana Jones game from Machine Games. It’s an event you likely won't want to miss, so here’s how you can tune in.

Watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct

The Xbox Developer Direct will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also watch it right here on Shacknews using the video embed above.

Xbox made sure to set proper expectations for the event, confirming all of the featured games in an Xbox Wire post. The company also got out ahead of rumors to state that there will not be a shadow drop during the event, as some were speculating we could see a repeat of what happened with Hi-Fi Rush last year.

That’s how you can watch the January 2024 Xbox Developer Direct. If you aren’t able to tune in, bookmark our Xbox topic page as we’ll be covering everything announced during the showcase.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

