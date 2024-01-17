The Finals Update 1.5 patch notes introduces new game mode Embark Studios is also making balance changes in its first major update for The Finals.

The Finals is still a young first-person shooter, but Embark Studios is busy adjusting the game based on early feedback from players. Today, the studio has released the 1.5 update, which is the largest update to the game thus far. Let’s check out the patch notes.

The Finals Update 1.5 patch notes



The following patch notes were shared to The Finals’ official website.

Balance Changes

Abilities

Charge N’ Slam

Fixed an issue where players could charge while stationary and stealing an extraction

Cloaking Device

Increased activation cost from 1s to 2s

Increased minimum required charge time to activate from 1.5s to 2.5s

Grapple Hook

Will no longer attach to objects that are attached to carriables

Guardian Turret

Will now shoot target dummies in the practice range

Mesh Shield

Decreased health from 1100 to 1000

Recon Senses

Increased activation cost from 1s to 1.5s

Decreased minimum charge time to activate from 2.5s to 2s

Gadgets

C4

Player damage decreased from 210 to 155

Player min damage decreased from 120 to 100

Flashbang

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s

Gas Mine

Cooldown increased from 25s to 27s

Incendiary Mine

Cooldown decreased from 30s to 27s

Vanishing Bomb

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s

RPG

Player damage decreased from 150 to 140

Stun Gun

Decreased duration of stun effect from 5s to 3.75s

Tracking Dart

Cooldown decreased from 15s to 13s

Added new Scoped Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier to the settings screen that affects the Tracking Dart

Game Modes

Bank It

Game show event start time reduced from minute six to minute four

Quick Cash

Game show event start time reduced from minute six to minute four

Team wipe respawn time increased from 17 to 18 seconds

Ranked Tournament

Team wipe respawn time increased from 25 to 26 seconds

Tournament

Team wipe respawn time increased from 25 to 26 seconds

Tournaments will now unlock after players have completed one round, reduced from 12

Maps

Las Vegas

Updated destruction behavior to get more realistic destruction

Updated strain system to get more realistic destruction

Updated various ziplines in the level

Throwables

Depoyable explosives such as C4, Breach Charges and Explosive Mines will now add mass to throwable objects, causing them to travel less far when thrown

Weapons

Flamethrower

Damage increased from 28 to 30

LH1

Damage increased from 47 to 49

M11

Recoil pattern updated, to make the weapon easier to control

SH1900 Shotgun

Damage decreased from 12 to 10 damage per pellet

M60

Damage increased from 21 to 22

Riot Shield

Updated attack animations and hit sweeps, to make the weapon feel more responsive

Fixed issues where the Riot Shield could be invisible and still block bullets

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield could block bullets while the player climbed a ladder

SA1216

Fixed an issue that allowed the weapon to be fired faster than intended

SR-84 Sniper Rifle

Added new Scoped Zoom Sensitivity Multiplier to the settings screen that affects the SR-84

Throwing Knives

Added new trail effects to make the projectiles easier to see

Shortened the lifetime of Knives stuck in metal surfaces

V9S

Damage increased from 35 to 36

Content And Bug Fixes

Animation

Updated some main menu weapon animations

Left-side inspection animations added to the following items: AKM CL-40 FCAR Flamethrower Goo Gun Lewis Gun LH1 M11 M60 MGL32 Model 1887 R.357 SA1216 SH1900 SR-84 Stun Gun Tracking Dart V9S XP-54



Audio

Replaced an old unattenuated sound on the Glitch Trap

Fix a zip wire attachment sound that could play on the main menu

Characters

Fixed some issues where hair could clip visually with various headwear

Fixed some skinning issues that occurred on wrists

Fixed some skinning issues that occurred on gloves

Controller

Added an option that allows controller players to pick the priority order of Reload/Pick Up button actions

Console

Fixed an issue that allowed Mouse and Keyboard to be enabled on some consoles

Crashes

Fixed a server crash where players could attach to ziplines and disconnect at the same time

Fixed a client crash that could be caused by certain outfits in the Battle Pass and Store screens

Disconnects

Fixed an issue where game servers could very rarely shut down early due to how players connected

Maps

General

Improved the floor number display in elevators

Fixed lingering smoke clouds that could appear during the end of round sequence

Fixed team logos not always streaming in during the end of round sequence

Monaco

Fixed an awning that partially clipped through the path of a zipline

Optimised lighting for the Fog and Storm weather types

Seoul

Fixed an initial spawn in Hospital that ran into a small dead end

Fixed some railings that could block bullets

Vegas

Fixed an issue where the map border blocked bullets and grenades

Fixed a ladder that sometimes caused players to get stuck

Fixed some issues with intersecting and floating assets

Fixed an issue where Las Vegas spotlights would sometimes be culled unexpectedly

Movement

Fixed an issue where players could slingshot themselves (aka ‘superglide’) by grinding against obstacles during vault interactions.

Vaulting

Fixed an issue where players could gain extreme speed by picking up objects that were being vaulted on

Updated vaulting to feel snappier and be more aligned to ledges

Quick Melee

Fixed an issue where players could use Quick Melee on ladders

UI

Fixed an issue where scoreboard text could be cut short

Fixed a ‘New’ label that could clip with the Play button in the main menu

Fixed an issue where ‘Tournament Winners’ text could be partially visible on both sides of the screen

Fixed an issue where player’s names could appear over their face in the end of round screens

Fixed an issue where the Career screen could jump during the first frame

Fixed an issue where hover VFX would not play on video thumbnails

Fixed an issue where some Weapon Charms and Stickers would become unequippable

Fixed an issue where total playtime would reset to 0 on the Career screen after 24 hours

Fixed an issue where the current gamepad bindings were lost when resetting the keyboard bindings

Fixed an issue with the crosshair that caused headshot hit indicators to show based on damage done, rather than hit location

Fixed an issue where player names above the health bar could sometimes get cut off

Fixed an issue where the subtitle preview would not hide correctly when exiting settings

Fixed team member names sometimes staying transparent after respawn

Fixed an issue that prevented player outlines on enemies appearing when looking through metal fences

Fixed an issue where some settings in the settings screen would not be affected by restoring default settings

VoIP

Set VoIP to be enabled by default on PC, with Push To Talk set as the default input (new installs only)

Set VoIP to be enabled by default on console, with Voice Activated set as the default input (new installs only)

Weapons

Fixed an issue where bullet dispersion/spread would not update if the player switched between items

Throwing Knives will now have the correct skin when thrown

Fixed cheat exploit with melee weapons

That’s everything new in the 1.5 update patch notes for The Finals. For more news on The Finals, stick with us here on Shacknews.