Elon Musk wants more voting control over Tesla (TSLA) as company grows AI & robotics efforts In talking about his current ownership in Tesla stock, Elon Musk stated that he'd prefer to have more voting power at the company.

There have been a lot of conversations around Elon Musk’s ownership in Tesla, and his attitude toward the stock. Over the weekend, a couple of spectators discussed Musk’s lack of motivation to grow Tesla despite his significant ownership in the company. Elon himself chimed in to state that he’s currently uncomfortable with expanding Tesla’s AI and robotics business without more voting control.

Elon Musk shared a thread of tweets in response to users questioning whether or not the multi-billionaire is actually motivated to grow Tesla. “I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” he wrote. “Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned.” He then states that until this becomes reality, he prefers to build products outside of Tesla.



Source: Tesla

Musk goes on to address his stock ownership and speculation about his compensation.

As for stock ownership itself being enough motivation, Fidelity and [others] own similar stakes to me. Why don’t they show up for work? I should note that the Tesla board is great. The reason for no new “compensation plan” is that we are still waiting for a decision in my Delaware compensation case. The trial for that was held in 2022, but a verdict has yet to be made.

Musk’s fixation on having a more influential vote as Tesla grows its AI and robotics efforts reveals another tech CEO showing open caution about the rapidly growing technology. OpenAI’s Sam Altman expressed concerns about artificial intelligence last year. For the latest Tesla and AI news, stay right here on Shacknews.