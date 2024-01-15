How to upgrade weapons - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown What good are your swords if you can't make the pointy ends pointier? Follow our guide to upgrade your weapons in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Sargon, the main character in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, stars with a wicked pair of scimitars. You'll find more items as you progress, and you'll want to learn how to upgrade weapons and other items to give you an edge in combat and exploration. This guide will direct you to the NPC who specializes in just that.

Upgrading weapons

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown doesn't let you discover certain areas, weapons, or other items until you've progressed so far in the story. After arriving on Mount Qaf, the game's main region, you'll explore the Lower City. Follow the quest objective on your map until you've found the Mage, an NPC who sells wares and dispenses advice. Keep going until you've entered the forest and found the bow.

You'll find your way back to the Mage as the story continues. Take a look around--the area has changed. Where before there was a golden slit on a platform above the Mage's tent, you'll find a golden doorway. Step through and you'll find yourself in the forge, home of Kaheva the Blacksmith. After chatting with her, she decided to put her giant hammer and anvil to use upgrading your weapons.

Upgrading weapons at the forge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

To purchase an upgrade, you'll need to fork over a set number of time crystals as well as special items earned later in the game. Finding them is worth your while: The biggest and baddest boss yet is coming up, so take advantage of any upgrades and other purchases you can afford.

Our official strategy guide for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will give you the tips you need to beat Jahandar, the boss alluded to above, as well as others you'll encounter as you play.