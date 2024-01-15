How to find the bow - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown The bow and arrows will help you open new pathways in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but you'll have to track the weapon down first.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is Ubisoft's dramatic reinvention of the franchise formula, combining its trademark exploration and combat with Metroidvania-style level design. That means many areas are locked behind gates, and that means you'll need to know how to find the bow and other items to progress.

Finding the bow

You'll come across stands of arrows, distinguishable by their gleam to catch your attention, long before you're able to find the bow that goes with them. Make your way into the forest by opening the gate near a large water wheel and proceed until you encounter Erlik, a gigantic boar blocking your way.

Once you've defeated him, head through the now-open gate to your right. You'll enter a room with yet another quiver of arrows, but don't worry-they'll be all yours soon enough. Continue to the right until a cutscene plans in which Sargon unites with a companion. His bow is yours for the taking.

To get out of this area, you'll have to learn how to wield your newest weapon, which doubles as a sort of key to many locked areas. Firing arrows at various objects causes doors to open and, in the current region, flower pad-style platforms to appear. You only have so many arrows, but the stands you've passed have a bottomless supply, so interact with them to refill your quiver when needed.

Firing an arrow from Sargon's bow in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Now that you've laid claim to the bow, you probably want to know what else you can do with it besides shoot at things, eys? Check out our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown strategy guides for more tips and tricks, such as how to upgrade weapons.