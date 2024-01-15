How to turn the water wheel - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Water makes the wheel go 'round, provided you follow the steps in our expert Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown strategy guide.

As you jump, slide, and battle your way through the peaks and valleys of Mount Qaf, you'll come to puzzles that stand between you and the path forward. The first head scratcher in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown asks you to turn a water wheel to activate mechanisms that will all you to proceed. Follow our guide to get the water (and your momentum) flowing.

Turning the water wheel

Making your way through the Lower City, you'll reach a point in the main quest where you must find Mendolias, one of Sargon's fellow Immortals, to continue the story. The man of the hour was last seen in the forest, and the gate to the forest can only be opened by knowing how to turn the water wheel nearby.

The wheel looms above two pressure plates (a staple mechanism in Prince of Persia games) on the floor. Stepping on the left plate triggers a weak flow of water on that side of the wheel, and vice versa for the right, but their strength isn't great enough to get the wheel moving. The trick is to hit two switches on the ceiling, hidden from view at first. To reach them, you'll need to vault from the poles jutting out from the wheel.

There's a third pole sticking out from gears to your right, but ignore it for now. Think of the wheel as a clock: one pole is at the 6 o'clock position, and the other at 9 o'clock. Jump up and grab the 6 o'clock pole, and swing toward the higher pole. From there, jump at the handhold on the wall to your left. See the blue-handled switch above you and to the right? Jump and swing your sword to activate it, then drop onto the pressure plate to get water flowing down the left side of the wheel.

Sargon slashes one of the switches in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's water wheel room.

As the wheel turns, the poles (our clock hands) move with it. Wait until the poles are at the 6 o'clock and 3 o'clock positions, then grab the lower pole and swing over to the second one. You should be able to leap straight up and slash the second blue handle. With the poles still at 6 and 3 o'clock, swing from 3 o'clock to the pole connected to the gears. From there, jump at the higher of the two switches on the righthand wall to open the gate into the forest.

More challenges await in the areas ahead, but you'll find plenty of riches, too, such as a forge to upgrade your weapons. Check out Shacknews strategy guides for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for more info.