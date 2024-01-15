How to beat General Uvishka - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown General Uvishka is your first true combat challenge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but our strategies will make him more nuisance than obstacle.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest entry in the long-running Prince of Persia series, one that returns the titular prince to his 2D platforming roots. The first level ends in a battle against General Uvishka, a mounted foe who puts you through a combat gauntlet spanning two phases. Our strategies will help you combine all the combat skills you've learned to defeat him.

Defeating General Uvishka

General Uvishka is the last obstacle standing between you and the completion of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's first level. The armored mount he rides poses a different challenge than the enemies you've dueled so far, but what appears to be the general's strength turns out to be his weakness.

During phase one, the general remains seated on his warhorse. For his main attack, he swings his spear in a wide arc and leaps around the screen. You can parry that swing, but there's a safer way to proceed. General Uvishka exposes his back before he jumps. Run at him and then slide underneath the horse. As soon as you're back on your feet, spin around and slash at the horse's back. After he jumps, run at him and keep slashing while he pauses to ready his next attack.

Watch for General Uvishka to leap straight into the air and flash red. Any attack that begins with a red flash is unblockable and unavoidable at close range, a pointer the game doesn't teach you until level two. Run or slide to distance yourself from him. When he lands, run at him and hack away.

Sargon parries General Uvishka's thrust attack in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Once you've whittled the boss's health to approximately 50 percent, you'll notice a yellow glow over his head. The game is about to teach you Vengeful Counter, a special type counterattack available to the prince when enemies take on that golden luminescence. Follow the on-screen instructions to parry and watch the epic Vengeful Counter animation unfold.

Your attack unseats General Uvishka, but he's no less a threat. He complements his arcing swings with thrusts that propel him forward. Parry either attack and slash him while he's stunned. Or, stick close to him and wait for him to attack, then slide underneath him and slice his back to ribbons.

General Uvishka's defeat triggers another epic cutscene. That's when Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown begins in earnest.