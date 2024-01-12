New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Laurence Fishburne joins the cast of The Witcher Season 4

Fishburne will join Liam Hemsworth's Geralt in the next season of Netflix's The Witcher show.
Donovan Erskine
1

Last year, Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix brought about the end of Henry Cavill’s tenure as the iconic Geralt of Rivia. Despite his exit from the role, The Witcher is moving forward with a fourth season. Now, Liam Hemsworth will take on the mantle of the white-haired monster slayer, and we’ve just learned about another major actor coming to the show alongside him. Laurence Fishburne has been cast in The Witcher season 4 as Regis.

Several Hollywood trades revealed this morning that actor Laurence Fishburne had been cast in Season 4 of Netflix’s The Witcher. While the character was featured more prominently in the books, fans of The Witcher games may also be familiar with Regis, the character Fishburne is playing. He was mentioned in multiple games, and made an appearance in the Blood & Wine expansion for The Witcher 3.

Ciri in The Witcher

Source: Netflix

Season 4 of The Witcher is expected to go into production this year. The newest season has been given the following description.

