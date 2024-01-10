Humane AI CTO Patrick Gates transitions to 'advisor' role before Pin's launch The move comes amid a massive leadership shakeup at Humane.

The Humane AI Pin was one of the more fascinating tech reveals last year. The screenless smartphone looks to utilize artificial intelligence and a small projector to retrieve and display messages, web searches, and other information to the user. Set for a full launch this March, Humane is making multiple leadership changes at the top of the company. This includes CTO Patrick Gates moving into a leadership role ahead of the Pin’s release.

Humane co-founder and CEO Bethany Bongiorno released a statement on Twitter to share several moves being made internally at Humane. This includes the promotion of Miguel Christophy to VP of hardware, the hiring of 14-year Apple veteran Greg Nayman, and the promotion of José Benitez Cong to Chief People Officer. It’s also where we learn about Patrick Gates stepping down from the role of CTO.



Source: Humane

Patrick Gates, our dear friend & CTO will also be transitioning to an advisor in order to spend more time with his family. Patrick has been with us, side-by-side, since day one & we are deeply grateful for his visionary work & leadership in being a part of getting us from 0 to 1. We look forward to continuing to work with Patrick as an advisor in this exciting new era.

Bongiorno also confirms that Humane laid off 10 members of its team as part of the organizational restructuring, but that the company is now hiring for a handful of different positions. She also clarifies that the layoffs were not part of a “cost-cutting measure” as the news was originally reported. It’s currently unclear who will succeed Patrick Gates as CTO, but we can likely expect more updates from Humane in the build-up to the release of the AI Pin this March.