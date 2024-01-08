Withings unveils BeamO at-home health checkup device at CES 2024 The new health product will empower users to conduct thorough at-home checkups.

CES 2024 has featured a slew of product reveals across the technology space, including new developments adjacent to the health industry. During the event, Withings revealed BeamO, a self checkup device that the company is heralding as the world’s first multiscope.

BeamO was unveiled in a video posted by Withings. The clinical device aims to elevate at-home checkups, packing multiple tools into a single package. With BeamO, users will be able to monitor their heart and lung health. This is done through the device’s four sensors, which sync to an internal electrocardiogram, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer.

Data retrieved by BeamO will be automatically uploaded to the Withings app, where users can then send it to their doctors. The video demonstrates BeamO being used to detect irregular heartbeats, blood oxygen levels, audio of heart and lungs, and body temperature (contactless).

BeamO does not currently have a price and it is unclear when the product will become available to the public. There are still patents pending, so it could be a while until final details are ironed out. That said, you can register on the Withings website for more BeamO updates as they become available. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest out of CES 2024.