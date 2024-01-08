New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Withings unveils BeamO at-home health checkup device at CES 2024

The new health product will empower users to conduct thorough at-home checkups.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Withings
1

CES 2024 has featured a slew of product reveals across the technology space, including new developments adjacent to the health industry. During the event, Withings revealed BeamO, a self checkup device that the company is heralding as the world’s first multiscope.

BeamO was unveiled in a video posted by Withings. The clinical device aims to elevate at-home checkups, packing multiple tools into a single package. With BeamO, users will be able to monitor their heart and lung health. This is done through the device’s four sensors, which sync to an internal electrocardiogram, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer.

Data retrieved by BeamO will be automatically uploaded to the Withings app, where users can then send it to their doctors. The video demonstrates BeamO being used to detect irregular heartbeats, blood oxygen levels, audio of heart and lungs, and body temperature (contactless). 

BeamO does not currently have a price and it is unclear when the product will become available to the public. There are still patents pending, so it could be a while until final details are ironed out. That said, you can register on the Withings website for more BeamO updates as they become available. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest out of CES 2024.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola