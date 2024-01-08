New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

TCL unveils NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology at CES 2024

TCL took home the Innovation Award at CES for its latest display technology.
Donovan Erskine
TCL
1

TCL’s NXTPAPER tablet was first released in 2021, and has been innovated upon annually since. At CES 2024, the manufacturer revealed the latest iteration of its NXTPAPER display. TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 is described as the “most advanced” version of the proprietary display technology and will be utilized by upcoming tablets and smartphones from the company.

In a recent news release, TCL announced that the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone won the CES Innovation Award. To keep that momentum going, the company revealed NXTPAPER 3.0 as the latest iteration of that technology. With improvements to blue light filtering and the optimization of color and image sharpness, consumers will have the chance to see the tech in action when it’s used in TCL’s 2024 line-up of 2024 products.

TCL's 50 Series smartphones, which will utilize NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology.

Source: TCL

"At TCL, we believe that advancing technology is not simply about adding more features, but also making it more accessible," said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "The success of NXTPAPER is a testament to our mission to humanize technology, with a focus on developing products optimized for human eyes. TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 builds on the success of earlier devices and offers users even more choices as we expand the NXTPAPER range to more TCL product categories and screen sizes in 2024."

TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 is just one of the many pieces of new technology shown off at CES this year. For the latest CES 2024 updates, stay right here on Shacknews.

