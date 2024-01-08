Getty Images launches iStock generative AI image service powered by NVIDIA Picasso Users will be able to generate and customize images with the new service.

Artificial intelligence is the hottest term in the technology world, and NVIDIA has been on the forefront of the latest developments. During the company’s special address at CES 2024, NVIDIA pulled back the curtain on iStock, a new AI image generator developed in partnership with Getty Images.

iStock was briefly showcased during NVIDIA’s CES 2024 keynote. The service is trained on Picasso, NVIDIA’s AI art foundry. With iStock, users can generate images based on prompts. Once generated, images can be manipulated and edited to alter the scene, add humans, creatures, or objects. During a demo, we see a user generate a scenic shot of a river in a snowy forest. They then edit in a woman sitting on a mound of snow.

NVIDIA says that the model is also trained on licensed artwork, ensuring that it’ll be commercially safe for users. One of the common concerns surrounding generative AI is its tendency to pull from existing images owned by non-consenting parties. NVIDIA is looking to tackle this issue through its partnership with Getty Images.

NVIDIA's CES 2024 keynote also included the reveal of the company's 40 Super Series of GPUs.