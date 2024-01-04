New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2024 Marvel Snap roadmap includes clans, collectible borders & new mechanics

Second Dinner has outlined their immediate and long-term plans for Marvel Snap.
Donovan Erskine
1

Marvel Snap is coming off its first full calendar year on the market, and developer Second Dinner is wasting no time in laying the groundwork for a successful 2024. The studio has released its full roadmap, detailing both short and long-term plans for the popular card battler.

Second Dinner shared the latest roadmap for Marvel Snap on the game’s social media today. Following the same format as previous roadmaps, the graphic is broken into three sections: Coming Soon, In Development, and Concept. This gives us an idea of what we should expect in an upcoming patch, and what we can look forward to down the line.

Marvel Snap's 2024 roadmap.

Source: Second Dinner

The Coming Soon section is packed with new features, updates, and QoL changes. Most notably, the ability to select card borders will be coming sooner rather than later. No longer will you need to keep your cards at lower quality for the sake of matching the border with the card art. It looks like we can also expect some new Infinity Splits, giving players more to work toward in addition to those inked and gold background cards.

Beyond the immediate scope, Second Dinner continues to work on a clan function for Marvel Snap. Once this feature is in the hands of players, the studio will put resources toward creating a Clan Competition mode. Second Dinner also lists an in-game graveyard, new modes, game boards, and mechanics as other features that it plans to bring to the game.

As Marvel Snap continues to grow, we await the myriad additions that Second Dinner has planned for the game. If you’ve been playing through this month’s Planet Hulk season, allow us to share with you some decks for the Season Pass card, Skaar.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

