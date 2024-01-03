New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Finals keybindings & controls

The full list of controls for The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Donovan Erskine
The Finals is a futuristic extraction shooter from Embark Studios. Available on both PC and consoles, this first-person shooter challenges players to loot vaults and extract the most amount of cash over the course of a match. There’s a lot to learn, so we’ve got the full list of keybindings and controls to help you get the hang of things in The Finals.

The Finals PC keybindings

A character standing against a bright yellow wall.

Source: Embark Studios

The following table lays out all of the PC keybindings for The Finals.

Keybindings
Action Button
Forward W
Backward S
Left A
Right D
Jump Space Bar
Interact E
Primary Fire Left-Click
Secondary Fire Right-Click
Sprint (Hold) Left Shift
Specialization Q
Reload R
Ping Middle Mouse Button
Quick Melee V
Crouch/Slide (Hold) Left Ctrl
Crouch Slide (Toggle) C
Aim Down Sight (Hold) Right-Click
Inspect Weapon Mouse Button 2
Emote H
Expression T
Next Item Mouse Wheel Down
Previous Item Mouse Wheel Up
Weapon 1
Gadget 1 2
Gadget 2 3
Gadget 3 4
Scoreboard Tab
Push To Talk Z
Social P
Toggle Voice Chat K
Change Loadout J
Insert coin to respawn Space Bar
Pick Up Object F
System Menu Escape
Communication Wheel B B

The Finals PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controls

A character firing a weapon down an alley.

Source: Embark Studios

The following table lays out all of the console controls for The Finals.

Controls
Action PS5 Button Xbox Button
Interact X A
Primary Fire R2 RT
Secondary Fire L2 LT
Sprint (Hold) L3 Left Stick Button
Specialization R1 RB
Reload Square X
Ping Left D-Pad Button Left D-Pad Button
Quick Melee R3 Right Stick Button
Crouch Slide (Toggle) Circle B
Aim Down Sight (Hold) L2 LT
Inspect Weapon Right D-Pad Button Right D-Pad Button
Emote Down D-Pad Button Down D-Pad Button
Weapon Triangle Y
Scoreboard Touchpad Select Button
Communication Wheel Up D-Pad Button Up D-Pad Button
Equipment Wheel L1 LB

That’s the full list of keybindings and controls for The Finals. For more help during your time with The Finals, Shacknews has the information you need.

