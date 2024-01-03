The Finals keybindings & controls
The full list of controls for The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
The Finals is a futuristic extraction shooter from Embark Studios. Available on both PC and consoles, this first-person shooter challenges players to loot vaults and extract the most amount of cash over the course of a match. There’s a lot to learn, so we’ve got the full list of keybindings and controls to help you get the hang of things in The Finals.
The Finals PC keybindings
The following table lays out all of the PC keybindings for The Finals.
|Keybindings
|Action
|Button
|Forward
|W
|Backward
|S
|Left
|A
|Right
|D
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Interact
|E
|Primary Fire
|Left-Click
|Secondary Fire
|Right-Click
|Sprint (Hold)
|Left Shift
|Specialization
|Q
|Reload
|R
|Ping
|Middle Mouse Button
|Quick Melee
|V
|Crouch/Slide (Hold)
|Left Ctrl
|Crouch Slide (Toggle)
|C
|Aim Down Sight (Hold)
|Right-Click
|Inspect Weapon
|Mouse Button 2
|Emote
|H
|Expression
|T
|Next Item
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Previous Item
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Weapon
|1
|Gadget 1
|2
|Gadget 2
|3
|Gadget 3
|4
|Scoreboard
|Tab
|Push To Talk
|Z
|Social
|P
|Toggle Voice Chat
|K
|Change Loadout
|J
|Insert coin to respawn
|Space Bar
|Pick Up Object
|F
|System Menu
|Escape
|Communication Wheel B
|B
The Finals PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controls
The following table lays out all of the console controls for The Finals.
|Controls
|Action
|PS5 Button
|Xbox Button
|Interact
|X
|A
|Primary Fire
|R2
|RT
|Secondary Fire
|L2
|LT
|Sprint (Hold)
|L3
|Left Stick Button
|Specialization
|R1
|RB
|Reload
|Square
|X
|Ping
|Left D-Pad Button
|Left D-Pad Button
|Quick Melee
|R3
|Right Stick Button
|Crouch Slide (Toggle)
|Circle
|B
|Aim Down Sight (Hold)
|L2
|LT
|Inspect Weapon
|Right D-Pad Button
|Right D-Pad Button
|Emote
|Down D-Pad Button
|Down D-Pad Button
|Weapon
|Triangle
|Y
|Scoreboard
|Touchpad
|Select Button
|Communication Wheel
|Up D-Pad Button
|Up D-Pad Button
|Equipment Wheel
|L1
|LB
That’s the full list of keybindings and controls for The Finals. For more help during your time with The Finals, Shacknews has the information you need.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Finals keybindings & controls