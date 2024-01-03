The Finals keybindings & controls The full list of controls for The Finals on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Finals is a futuristic extraction shooter from Embark Studios. Available on both PC and consoles, this first-person shooter challenges players to loot vaults and extract the most amount of cash over the course of a match. There’s a lot to learn, so we’ve got the full list of keybindings and controls to help you get the hang of things in The Finals.

The Finals PC keybindings



Source: Embark Studios

The following table lays out all of the PC keybindings for The Finals.

Keybindings Action Button Forward W Backward S Left A Right D Jump Space Bar Interact E Primary Fire Left-Click Secondary Fire Right-Click Sprint (Hold) Left Shift Specialization Q Reload R Ping Middle Mouse Button Quick Melee V Crouch/Slide (Hold) Left Ctrl Crouch Slide (Toggle) C Aim Down Sight (Hold) Right-Click Inspect Weapon Mouse Button 2 Emote H Expression T Next Item Mouse Wheel Down Previous Item Mouse Wheel Up Weapon 1 Gadget 1 2 Gadget 2 3 Gadget 3 4 Scoreboard Tab Push To Talk Z Social P Toggle Voice Chat K Change Loadout J Insert coin to respawn Space Bar Pick Up Object F System Menu Escape Communication Wheel B B

The Finals PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controls



Source: Embark Studios

The following table lays out all of the console controls for The Finals.

Controls Action PS5 Button Xbox Button Interact X A Primary Fire R2 RT Secondary Fire L2 LT Sprint (Hold) L3 Left Stick Button Specialization R1 RB Reload Square X Ping Left D-Pad Button Left D-Pad Button Quick Melee R3 Right Stick Button Crouch Slide (Toggle) Circle B Aim Down Sight (Hold) L2 LT Inspect Weapon Right D-Pad Button Right D-Pad Button Emote Down D-Pad Button Down D-Pad Button Weapon Triangle Y Scoreboard Touchpad Select Button Communication Wheel Up D-Pad Button Up D-Pad Button Equipment Wheel L1 LB

That’s the full list of keybindings and controls for The Finals. For more help during your time with The Finals, Shacknews has the information you need.