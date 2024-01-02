New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Snap heads to Planet Hulk for January 2024 season

Second Dinner is ringing in the new year with a slew of new cards and cosmetics for Marvel Snap.
As Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season comes to a close, developer Second Dinner has revealed the next slate of content coming to the card battler. The January 2024 season is Planet Hulk-themed, adding new cards and locations based on the iconic setting.

Second Dinner’s Ben Brode hosted an 80s-themed Developer Update video to share all the details about Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season. This month’s Season Pass card is Skaar, the son of The Hulk himself. Following the standard format, new cards will be released through the Token Shop and Spotlight Caches each week of the season. Here are all of the new cards coming to Marvel Snap in January 2024:

  • Skaar (6/11) - Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.
  • Beta Ray Bill (4/5) - On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.
    • Stormbreaker (0/1) - On Reveal: Double Beta Ray Bill’s Power.
  • Caiera (3/4) - Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.
  • Hercules (4/6) - The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.
  • Miek (1/1) - After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.
  • Grandmaster (2/0) - On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

In addition to new cards, this season will add two new locations to Marvel Snap.

  • Crown City: Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations.
  • Great Portal: Add a random card with 10 or more Power to your hands.

Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season will officially start after today’s rollover and will run until early February. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Marvel Snap topic page for the latest updates on the card battler.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

