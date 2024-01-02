Marvel Snap heads to Planet Hulk for January 2024 season Second Dinner is ringing in the new year with a slew of new cards and cosmetics for Marvel Snap.

As Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season comes to a close, developer Second Dinner has revealed the next slate of content coming to the card battler. The January 2024 season is Planet Hulk-themed, adding new cards and locations based on the iconic setting.

Second Dinner’s Ben Brode hosted an 80s-themed Developer Update video to share all the details about Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season. This month’s Season Pass card is Skaar, the son of The Hulk himself. Following the standard format, new cards will be released through the Token Shop and Spotlight Caches each week of the season. Here are all of the new cards coming to Marvel Snap in January 2024:

Skaar (6/11) - Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

Stormbreaker (0/1) - On Reveal: Double Beta Ray Bill’s Power.

(1/1) - After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move. Grandmaster (2/0) - On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

In addition to new cards, this season will add two new locations to Marvel Snap.

Crown City : Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations.

: Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations. Great Portal: Add a random card with 10 or more Power to your hands.

Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season will officially start after today’s rollover and will run until early February. Be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Marvel Snap topic page for the latest updates on the card battler.