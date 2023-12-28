New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Expansion of 2023 - Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Resident Evil 4 (2023) is an excellent game on its own, but the Separate Ways really kicked it up a notch.
Asif Khan
4

Capcom knocked it out of the park with Resident Evil 4 Remake, and things just keep getting better for RE fans. The Separate Ways expansion ties of the game's loose ends and reintroduces Ada Wong's campaign.

Separate Ways also adds a grappling hook, creating a new gameplay experience for players that really shines. The expanded gameplay experiences and Ada's new combat options had this expansion standing above the rest at the Shacknews Awards 2023 deliberations. 

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

