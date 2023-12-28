Shacknews Best Expansion of 2023 - Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Capcom knocked it out of the park with Resident Evil 4 Remake, and things just keep getting better for RE fans. The Separate Ways expansion ties of the game's loose ends and reintroduces Ada Wong's campaign.

Separate Ways also adds a grappling hook, creating a new gameplay experience for players that really shines. The expanded gameplay experiences and Ada's new combat options had this expansion standing above the rest at the Shacknews Awards 2023 deliberations.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.