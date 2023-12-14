Undercurrent god roll - Destiny 2 Grab this powerful god roll Undercurrent from this season's Nightfall playlist.

Season of the Wish has arrived and has brought with it some top tier gear including the new Nightfall reward, Undercurrent. This is an Arc, Wave Frame, Grenade Launcher, closely related to the Guardian favorite, Forbearance. Boasting some strong perks in PvE, Undercurrent is a strong alternative in the Wave Frame family.

How to get Undercurrent

Undercurrent is obtainable from Nightfall activity completions. This random drop is not guaranteed but the higher the difficulty of Nightfall you tackle, the better the chance you’ll receive one. Keep an eye on the Nightfall weapon rotation schedule for when it comes up next.

The Adept version of Undercurrent is only obtainable from Grandmaster Nightfall clears when Undercurrent is the weekly weapon. Read over our GM schedule for information on what it’s available.

PvE - Undercurrent god roll

PvE is where Guardians will see the best from Undercurrent and this god roll is a contender for best-in-slot across all tiers of PvE activities.

Undercurrent god roll - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a weapon kill grants Voltshot for seven seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next weapon hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Weapon kills restore 7HP) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start this roll off with Quick Launch, this plays a part in pushing Undercurrent to near max Velocity and Handling. Velocity makes the wave move along the floor faster and is essential in getting the best out of this Frame. Pairing this with High-Velocity Rounds adds more Velocity and the bonus to Reload is a great benefit to getting the next shot ready to go.

Demolitionist comes in to give grenade energy on each kill, this works especially well when clearing low tier mobs. When the grenade is charged, throwing will instantly reload Undercurrent getting the next blast ready to go in an instant. Voltshot then finishes this roll by adding Jolt after a kill and reload. Voltshot is perfect for chaining kills and can make light work of big groups of enemies with ease.

PvP - Undercurrent god roll

Undercurrent’s greatest strengths are found in PvE and with respect to its powers, its current perk set does not put it in a great PvP spot. This god roll gets the best out of the selection at hand but it will take skill to make it effective.

Undercurrent god roll - PVP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Adrenaline Junkie (grants a stacking damage buff and Handling +20 for 4.5 seconds on weapon or grenade kills. Grenade kills grant all five stacks. Damage buff stacks: 6.7 percent|13.3 percent|20 percent|26.6 percent|33.3 percent. Buff duration is refreshed on weapon or grenade kills) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Weapon kills restore 7HP) Masterwork Handling or Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Start off with Quick Launch, this pushes the Velocity stat making the wave travel faster, leaving enemy Guardians helpless to take the hit. Add in High-Velocity Rounds to further push Velocity to its limits.

Demolitionist comes in here because if the enemies are weak, one hit from Undercurrent can take them out granting a good amount of grenade energy back which can be a difference making ability. Close this off with Adrenaline Junkie. Go for a grenade kill to get the full damage buff of 33 percent and then fire a wave. This will do significant damage to any opponent it hits or easily clean up any weak enemies.

Challenging Forbearance for Wave Frame supremacy, Undercurrent makes its presence felt as a worthy reward from this season's Nightfall activities. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.