How to perform four-monster synthesis - Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince This level of control over monster genetics feels a little unethical

For the most part, synthesis in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is pretty straightforward. You pick two monsters, put them together, and then choose a few Talents from the combined pool for your new creation. But there are a few larger-value monsters that require some extra attention to detail. Here’s how four-monster synthesis works.

Explaining four-monster synthesis

If you look at a monster’s details, you can check out its Family Tree. The chart goes back just two generations, showing your monster’s parents and grandparents. Normally this doesn’t matter much, since you’re usually just fusing two monsters together and those parents are the ones informing the result. But if you look at some charts online folks make for stronger monsters, you might see sections that look more complicated.

Source: Square Enix

Please don't judge my McDonald's Eugenics in that screenshot. Anyway, to perform these fusions you have to actually tailor the grandparent generation a specific way, with the parents being the less important factor. So if a monster requires two sets of specific grandparents, how you fuse them together doesn’t really matter as long as you don’t cross any wires, so to speak. It is possible to do that pretty easily if you aren’t paying attention, so like I mentioned in another guide, turning autosave off is a good idea. Here are a few examples of four-monster synthesizing I’ve done myself:

Buntzenburner

Source: Square Enix

Combinations: Brimstone Bulb, Frostburn, Dancing Flame, Soulspawn

Mortamor

Source: Square Enix

Combinations: Hackasaurus, Uberkilling Machine, Stout Troll, Murdaw

Balhib

Source: Square Enix

Combinations: Coralossus, Stone Golem, Firn Fiend, Magmalice

Hargon

Source: Square Enix

Combinations: Wrektor, Atlas, Pazuzu, Belial

As you can see, each of these monsters has a four-monster combination requirement. Now, check out the Family Tree for my Mortamor:

Source: Square Enix

Notice how the two parents are just copies of monsters earlier in the tree. I could have done the synthesis any way I wanted, as long as each space in the grandparent section was one of the four required monsters. If I had, for example, fused the second Hackasaurus into the first Uberkilling Machine, accidentally leaving out the Murdaw, I would’ve had to start over, or at least redo the other half. Yeesh.

Hope this helped! If you liked this, read my review of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince!