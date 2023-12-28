New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best RPG of 2023 - Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 set a new bar for role-playing games this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the purest definition of a role-playing game. From the opening moments of the game, BG3 lets you tell the story with every decision you make, large and small. It’s a miracle how malleable the narrative is. That the game is constantly bursting at the seams with the sheer amount of player input, especially when playing co-op. The story is supported by an amazing cast of supporting characters including Astarion, Shadowheart, Karlach, and Wyll, among others.

As a tactical RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 presents brutally challenging encounters with a range of enemy types that you’ll come across on your adventure. Finding the right party composition that fits your playstyle, determining a class build, selecting ability score improvements, and making the most of your turns all factor into the turn-based combat system.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the closest video games have ever gotten to replicating the experience of playing D&D at a table with friends. The “yes, and” nature of the story, the unpredictable twists and turns, the diverse range of playstyles, the unforgettable characters, it all comes together to form not only one of the year’s best games, but one of the best RPGs we’ve ever seen.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

