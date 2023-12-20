New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Shacknews Best VR Game of 2023 - Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR sneakily provided one of the best AAA virtual reality adaptations we've ever seen.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Arguably no AAA gaming franchise was more ripe for a VR adaptation than Assassin’s Creed. With the series centered around the Animus, a futuristic device that lets users step into the shoes of their distant ancestors, the prospect of getting to actually do that in a VR space was mighty enticing. While most VR spin-offs of popular franchises can boil down to tech demos and half experiences, Ubisoft dug deep to craft a VR Assassin’s Creed game.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR allows you to play as three protagonists from the series (Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra). You explore their respective historical settings and learn even more about them than in their debut games. The story also explores the longstanding rivalry between the Assassins and the Templars in a way that’ll satisfy all the lore heads of the franchise.

Locomotion in Nexus VR is excellent. You can hop around environments just like in the traditional games with a tap of a button, and physically climb structures using the Quest controllers in either hand. Scaling a structure and looking down at the distance you just traveled is a staggering feeling in VR. The game also has multiple accessibility settings (fear of heights, warp movement, etc.) that should make the game palatable for even those that are a bit wary of VR experiences.

The single greatest thing in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is the Hidden Blade. It’s the signature weapon of the series, and Ubisoft did not disappoint in translating it to VR. Flicking my wrist to unsheathe the blade and sinking it into the backs of unsuspecting enemies never got old and made me feel like the ultimate badass.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola