Shacknews Best VR Game of 2023 - Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Arguably no AAA gaming franchise was more ripe for a VR adaptation than Assassin’s Creed. With the series centered around the Animus, a futuristic device that lets users step into the shoes of their distant ancestors, the prospect of getting to actually do that in a VR space was mighty enticing. While most VR spin-offs of popular franchises can boil down to tech demos and half experiences, Ubisoft dug deep to craft a VR Assassin’s Creed game.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR allows you to play as three protagonists from the series (Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra). You explore their respective historical settings and learn even more about them than in their debut games. The story also explores the longstanding rivalry between the Assassins and the Templars in a way that’ll satisfy all the lore heads of the franchise.

Locomotion in Nexus VR is excellent. You can hop around environments just like in the traditional games with a tap of a button, and physically climb structures using the Quest controllers in either hand. Scaling a structure and looking down at the distance you just traveled is a staggering feeling in VR. The game also has multiple accessibility settings (fear of heights, warp movement, etc.) that should make the game palatable for even those that are a bit wary of VR experiences.

The single greatest thing in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is the Hidden Blade. It’s the signature weapon of the series, and Ubisoft did not disappoint in translating it to VR. Flicking my wrist to unsheathe the blade and sinking it into the backs of unsuspecting enemies never got old and made me feel like the ultimate badass.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.