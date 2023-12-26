Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2023 - Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 is not only one of the best RPGs of the year, it’s one of the best games overall. The JRPG sequel follows a new group of eight protagonists, once again letting the player choose from eight different starting points. Unlike its predecessor, Octopath Traveler 2 finds clever ways to weave together the stories of its protagonists, creating memorable narrative moments and bonding them in a way that actually makes them feel like a party of adventurers, not just a group of individuals.

In a year where Square Enix also released a very action-heavy installation in the Final Fantasy series, Octopath Traveler 2 shows that the studio still has all the chops when it comes to tradition, turn-based JRPG experiences. The combat in Octopath 2 is simply superb, with each character having unique weapons, spells, and abilities that provide advantages of certain enemy types.

There’s a deep level of strategy to composing your party, managing items, and juggling everything that your enemies throw at you. Octopath Traveler 2 sneakily has some of the best boss fights in a year full of great ones, and the 2D-HD art style continues to enhance the experience at every turn. In any other year, Octopath Traveler 2 would be receiving way more flowers, but alas, 2023 is an unprecedented year for video games.

