Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2023 - Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 is one of the year's best games that didn't get nearly enough flowers.
Octopath Traveler 2 is not only one of the best RPGs of the year, it’s one of the best games overall. The JRPG sequel follows a new group of eight protagonists, once again letting the player choose from eight different starting points. Unlike its predecessor, Octopath Traveler 2 finds clever ways to weave together the stories of its protagonists, creating memorable narrative moments and bonding them in a way that actually makes them feel like a party of adventurers, not just a group of individuals.

In a year where Square Enix also released a very action-heavy installation in the Final Fantasy series, Octopath Traveler 2 shows that the studio still has all the chops when it comes to tradition, turn-based JRPG experiences. The combat in Octopath 2 is simply superb, with each character having unique weapons, spells, and abilities that provide advantages of certain enemy types.

There’s a deep level of strategy to composing your party, managing items, and juggling everything that your enemies throw at you. Octopath Traveler 2 sneakily has some of the best boss fights in a year full of great ones, and the 2D-HD art style continues to enhance the experience at every turn. In any other year, Octopath Traveler 2 would be receiving way more flowers, but alas, 2023 is an unprecedented year for video games.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

