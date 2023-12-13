Glacioclasm god roll - Destiny 2 Vaporize enemies with ease with this Glacioclasm god roll.

The Dawning has returned to Destiny 2 to fill Guardians with festive cheer ahead of the holiday season. Glacioclasm returns to the loot pool better than ever for its current iteration. Glacioclasm is a Void, High-Impact Frame, Fusion Rifle, and comes with a refreshed perk pool making this god roll the best Glacioclasm has ever been since it appeared in Destiny 2.

How to get Glacioclasm

Glacioclasm is guaranteed from The Dawning event card by finishing Event challenge They Call it sNOw. Opening “A Gift in Return” boxes has a random chance to drop Glacioclasm from the Dawning loot pool. You can also open Festive Engrams for more chances to grab Glacioclasm.

Once unlocked, you can focus additional Glacioclasms by exchanging 25 Dawning Spirit and one “A Gift in Return” box with Eva Levante.

PvE - Glacioclasm god roll

Glacioclasm has always been a real powerhouse Fusion Rifle and this new version takes it to the next level.

Glacioclasm god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +22, Handling +10) Battery Liquid Coils (Impact +5. Increases Charge Time by 40 and damage by two percent) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Controlled Burst (Upon scoring a kill or hitting every shot in a burst: grants 20 percent increased damage and 10 percent decreased Charge Time for two seconds) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30. The benefits decrease linearly as the Magazine approaches 50 percent capacity) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 damage increase)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake to take that Recoil to 100 for ease of use when firing a burst and the added Handling for a light and snappy feel. Liquid Coils increases Impact to add more damage to this already hard hitting Fusion Rifle.

Overflow is a top tier perk that refills the Magazine and adds more rounds after picking up ammo. This effectively doubles the capacity to 10 shots. Throw Controlled Burst in the final column to add a large boost to damage and decrease the Charge Time. This god roll all comes together to have 10 shots of serious damage to blast into your foes.

Another fun synergy for an add-clear variant of Glacioclasm is to add Reservoir Burst over Controlled Burst. The effect of this perk works with the overflowed Magazine. Meaning each burst until you get back to the regular Magazine size will cause enemies to explode. This is very powerful in a solid Void build.

PvP - Glacioclasm god roll

Glacioclasm was, and can now again be, a menace in the Crucible. This PvP god roll gets it back to its former glory.

Glacioclasm god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Battery Projection Fuse (Range +10) Perk 1 Heating Up (On Weapon Kill, for 5.5 seconds: Stability +15. Recoil +20. Accuracy Cone size -15 percent. Accuracy Cone growth -15 percent. Stacks two times. Cone scalars stack multiplicatively. Duration is refreshed on kills. Stays active while stowed) Perk 2 Successful Warm up (On weapon kill, for six seconds: 37.5 percent decreased Charge/Draw Time. Kills while the perk active add four seconds to the duration up to a maximum of 20 seconds) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Pick Glacioclasm up with Fluted Barrel for the big boost to Handling to help it be ready to roll quicker on switching, plus, the added Stability helps control each burst. Add Projection Fuse for the increase to Range, helping Glacioclasm become deadly from distances other Fusion Rifles can’t touch.

Heating Up is the big choice here because it improves accuracy and Recoil control upon kill, while also adding more Stability. This pairs perfectly with Successful Warm-Up which gains the huge benefits of Heating Up and combines it with a hugely reduced Charge Time. These perks together can blow away your enemies before they even think about landing a shot on you while also making Glacioclasm feel smooth and a near instant win button in duels.

Glacioclasm yet again becomes the must have Fusion Rifle just as it has done many times in the past. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.