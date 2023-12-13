Zephyr god roll - Destiny 2 Freeze your enemies in fear with this god roll Zephyr, a Stasis Sword to rival the best.

Season of the Wish has brought with it the returning event, The Dawning. This snowy celebration holds a powerful Stasis Sword that should be on the list for weapons to chase this season. Zephyr is a Stasis, Adaptive Frame, Sword, and comes with a refreshed perk pool giving it a unique perk only found on this weapon and a god roll well worth getting a hold of before the event closes.

How to get Zephyr

Zephyr is guaranteed from The Dawning event card by finishing the event challenge Deep Freeze. Opening “A Gift in Return” boxes can drop Zephyr from the Dawning weapon pool. You can also open Festive Engrams for extra chances to grab Zephyr.

Once unlocked, you can focus additional Zephyrs by exchanging 25 Dawning Spirit and one “A Gift in Return” return’ box with Eva Levante.

PvE - Zephyr god roll

Zephyr is a unique Sword, being the only weapon carrying the new perk, Cold Steel. This god roll uses this new perk and its refreshed perk pool to create a truly powerful weapon.

Zephyr god roll - PVE Blade Hungry Edge (Magazine +20, Ammo Capacity +4) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Stability +10, Guard Resistance +10, Charge Time +10, Inventory Size +40, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Relentless Strikes (Gain one ammo after scoring three powered hits within two seconds of each) Perk 2 Cold Steel (Powered Sword hits apply Slow Stacks for 4.25 seconds. Light attacks apply 40 Slow Stacks, Heavy attacks apply 60) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start your Zephyr god roll off with Hungry Edge, this adds Magazine and Ammo Capacity bonuses to allow Zephyr to carry larger amounts of ammo. Add in Swordmaster’s Guard for an all-round boost to six of Zephyr’s stats, enhancing this weapon in nearly all aspects.

Relentless Strikes then comes into play to pair up perfectly with Cold Steel. Land three hits to regenerate Sword ammo, with each hit applying Slow from the final perk leaving enemies at a Guardian’s mercy. Keep applying Slow which can freeze an enemy if enough hits are made which is a powerful tool to have when facing down Champions or higher tier enemies.

PvP - Zephyr god roll

Swords can be a lot of fun in PvP when used to their potential, leaving enemy Guardians little chance of survival if getting too close to one.

Zephyr god roll - PVP Blade Honed Edge (Impact +2) Guard Balanced Guard (Stability +40, Guard Endurance +40, Guard Resistance +40, Inventory Size +40) Perk 1 Duelist’s Trance (Grants +60 Guard Resistance , Guard Endurance, and (Guard) Charge Rate on Sword kills until stowed) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (Deals increased damage against Minibosses, Bosses, and Vehicles, as well as Guardians in their super ability. Damage Increase by ammo type: Heavy Weapons: PVP: 5-10 percent) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Multiple weapon kills spawn a Dawning Gift that remains on the ground for 10 seconds. Picking up Dawning Gifts grants 10 percent grenade, melee, and Class ability energy, restores 20 HP, and starts health regeneration. Activation progress on kills by enemy rank: Minors and Guardians: 16.66 percent. Majors and Bosses: 50 percent) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

To get this PvP god roll, start with Honed Edge to add Impact and more damage. This is effective when coming up against enemies with added damage resistance or in their Super. Add Balanced Guard to the Magazine for large boosts to essential stats for a Crucible-focused Sword.

Duelist’s Trance comes in to add a large boost to Guarding and Charge Rate, meaning Guarding is more effective when taking fire and can be used more effectively with the increased Charge Rate. These bonuses are a great defensive and offensive tool. Finish off with Vorpal Weapon which adds a good damage increase to enemies in their Super, allowing Zephyr to be effective in shutting down foes while they are at their most powerful.

Zephyr carrying a new perk is reason alone to spend this year's festivities making sure you grab this god roll before The Dawning ends. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.