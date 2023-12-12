Destiny 2 Update 7.3.0.3 patch notes It's Tuesday, so there's a Destiny 2 patch rolling down the line.

Bungie released it’s Update 7.3.0.3 patch notes for Destiny 2. You’re not here to read my blabber on, so let’s get at it.

Update 7.3.0.3 patch notes



Source: Bungie

You can read the original patch notes on Bungie's website.

Activities

Dungeon - Warlord's Ruin

Fixed an issue where Master and Solo Flawless Triumphs were giving the wrong rewards.

Riven's Lair

Fixed an issue where players on the Polysemy activity step can't launch or join the activity with players that have already completed it.

Fixed an issue where some chests cannot be opened at the end of the activity if players open an armor or weapon chest before the wish room, which can prevent Triumphs from being completed.

H.E.L.M.

Fixed an issue where some spaces were visible outside the front H.E.L.M. windows.

Blind Well

Fixed an issue where the Offering to the Oracle could not be turned in at the Oracle Engine.

Crucible

Fixed an issue where the Belisarius-D was not awarded upon completing Crucible competitive placement challenge.

Fixed an issue where the Dragon's Bite artifact perk was unintentionally working in PvP.

Updated the target score in Countdown Rush to 4.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Equipping multiple copies of the armor mods Heavy Handed, Firepower, and Reaper now decreases their Orb creation cooldown. 1 copy: 10 second cooldown. 2 copies: 5 second cooldown. 3 copies: 1 second cooldown.

Fixed an issue where the Dragon's Bite artifact perk was triggering off of player shield breaks in the Crucible.

Fixed an issue causing the Wish Into Being artifact perk to trigger when the player's Super energy was full. Fixed an issue that caused the perk to also be triggered by unpowered melee attacks and destroying Stasis crystals.

Fixed an issue where the Calamity Rig Vest costs Legendary Shards instead of Glimmer.

Artifact Mods

Fixed an issue where Wish Into Being is triggering when Super is full, off unpowered melees, and off Stasis crystal destruction.

Legacy Gear Focusing

Reduced the cost of Legacy Decoding at ritual vendors Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard Ops gear now cost 3 Ritual Engrams each. Nightfall weapons that have not been previously acquired will cost 5 Vanguard Engrams. Nightfall weapons that have been previously acquired will cost 3 Vanguard Engrams.



UX/UI

Fireteam Finder

Fixed an issue where browsing through Fireteam Finder listings can lead to a game crash

Checkpoints are not respected for activities once summoned via Fireteam Finder.

General

Fixed an issue where The City A Wish Built Week-1 challenge is not giving proper progression.

Those are your notes for Update 7.3.0.3 in Destiny 2. We hope you got the fix you always wanted so that you can read the guide you always needed.