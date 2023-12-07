Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo postponed due to threats Nintendo cites threats to staff and audiences at the event.

Nintendo was set to hold its Nintendo Live event in Tokyo next month, but there’s been an unexpected change of plans. Nintendo Live 2024 has officially been postponed after threats were made toward Nintendo staff and attendees.

Nintendo announced the postponement of Nintendo Live 2024 in a blog post today. Translating it from Japanese, we can see that the event was postponed due to threats. “Most recently, the target of this threatening act has spread to the audience, staff, etc… Therefore, we consider your safety first, we have decided to postpone the event.



Source: Nintendo

The post goes on to state that the planned World Championships for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 have also been canceled “because it was decided that the customer's safety could not be fully secured.” It’s unclear what the nature of these threats were, but it was serious enough that Nintendo decided to fully pull the plug on its January plans.

Nintendo acknowledges that fans may be disappointed by the sudden cancellation, but thanks them for their understanding. The company plans to provide updates on its website and social media in the future.