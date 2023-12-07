New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Bandai Namco shows off Sand Land toys and prototypes

We got to check out some new Sand Land figures at New York Toy Fair 2023!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Bandai Namco has plenty of properties and franchises getting the merchandise treatment, and we got to see some of it for ourselves at New York Toy Fair this year. Specifically, Bandai Namco was showing off products from Sand Land, the beloved Akira Toriyama manga soon to receive a video game adaptation.

We recorded our tour through Bandai Namco’s booth at NY Toy Fair, which you can see above. Marketing Director David Edmundson walked us through as we feasted our eyes on various figures and toys. This included Beelzebub, the pink protagonist of Sand Land that’s set to be playable in the upcoming video game.

The full video shows figures of several other characters from Sand Land. There isn't any concrete information on release dates yet. If you’re interested in more toys and collectibles content, Shacknews’ YouTube channel has just the content you're looking for.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola