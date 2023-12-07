Bandai Namco shows off Sand Land toys and prototypes We got to check out some new Sand Land figures at New York Toy Fair 2023!

Bandai Namco has plenty of properties and franchises getting the merchandise treatment, and we got to see some of it for ourselves at New York Toy Fair this year. Specifically, Bandai Namco was showing off products from Sand Land, the beloved Akira Toriyama manga soon to receive a video game adaptation.

We recorded our tour through Bandai Namco’s booth at NY Toy Fair, which you can see above. Marketing Director David Edmundson walked us through as we feasted our eyes on various figures and toys. This included Beelzebub, the pink protagonist of Sand Land that’s set to be playable in the upcoming video game.

The full video shows figures of several other characters from Sand Land. There isn't any concrete information on release dates yet. If you’re interested in more toys and collectibles content, Shacknews’ YouTube channel has just the content you're looking for.