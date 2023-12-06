Belisarius-D god roll - Destiny 2 This hard hitting Pulse Rifle god roll is worth the sweat when chasing this PvE and PvP god roll.

Season of the Wish has definitely granted some early wishes for great loot when it comes to the new seasonal loot chase. Belisarius-D is one for fans of Pulse Rifle’s and works across all tiers of Destiny 2 content. Belisarius-D is a Strand, Aggressive Frame, 450 RPM, Pulse Rifle, and feels like a call back to previous fan favorite, Blast Furnace. With some great perks and hard hitting shots, it’s worth diving into PvP this season for Belisarius-D.

How to get Belisarius-D

Belisarius-D is the weekly reward for playing three games in the Competitive playlist each week. This is character-based so if you have three characters that’s three chances per week to grab this new Pulse Rifle. You must complete the seven placement matches before the challenge updates to the three games per week.

PvP - Belisarius-D god roll

The Competitive playlist weapon set keeps its streak going of top tier gear and this Belisarius-D god roll is well worth venturing into PvP to chase after.

Belisarius-D god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +26, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Grants one stack of Rapid Hit per precision hit, improving Reload and Stability for two seconds. Benefits at 1|2|3|4|5 Stacks: 2|12|14|18|25 Stability. 5|30|35|42|60 Reload. 0.99x|0.96x|0.95x|0.945x|0.92x Reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Stock Hand-Laid Stock (Stability +10) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake to control the Recoil pattern. Add Ricochet Rounds to the Magazine for boosts to Stability and Range, helping keep shots feeling sticky and easy to control with each burst.

Rapid Hit rewards precision by granting stacking Reload and Stability boosts. This helps keep Belisarius-D straight when firing and feeds into the final perk, Kill Clip. The boosted Reload from Rapid Hit ensures Kill Clip is rolling as soon as possible. This 25 percent damage boost can easily blow away any opponents who try to get in the way of your victory.

PvE - Belisarius-D god roll

Compared to the old fan favorite, Blast Furnace, this PvE god roll feels like the old reliable weapon with a new coat of paint and a Strand flavor.

Belisarius-D god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +26, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Slice (Casting your class ability allows this weapon to sever targets on hit for a brief duration, up to a maximum number of targets) Perk 2 Kill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 25 percent increased damage for five seconds. Buff stays active while stowed) Stock Hand-Laid Stock (Stability +10) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Pick this up with Arrowhead Brake, this keeps the Recoil pattern vertical ensuring the most accurate bursts when firing. Add Ricochet Rounds for a large bump to Stability making Belisarius-D easy to control when engaged in firefights with your foes.

Slice takes advantage of Belisarius-D’s Strand element by applying Sever to targets, this works especially well paired up with Strand focused builds. Round this off with Kill Clip which will make Slice even more effective by adding the 25 percent damage buff after each kill and Reload.

Belisarius-D rolls up to take over where Blast Furnace left off, with a more modern and powerful take on the hard-hitting Pulse Rifle archetype. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.