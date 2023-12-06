Scalar Potential god roll - Destiny 2 Raise your killing potential with this Scalar Potential god roll in Destiny 2.

Season of the Wish has arrived to see us off into the Final Shape and brings with it Scalar Potential. This new Pulse Rifle looks to be a quality addition to the arsenal. Scalar Potential is an Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, Pulse Rifle, and comes with some new perks introduced in Season of the Wish and looks to be a solid god roll Pulse Rifle to take on this season’s new challenges.

How to get Scalar Potential

Scalar Potential can be earned from completions of either Season of the Wish activities Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use any Season of the Wish engrams to focus Scalar Potential at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focus can also be done, costing just four engrams.

Scalar Potential is craftable, so it has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance and becomes fully craftable after you discover five of this type. Scalar Potential is also a reward for hitting level 20 on the Season of the Wish season pass.

PvE - Scalar Potential god roll

Scalar Potential has a solid base to build off for a Rapid-Fire Frame and this god roll looks to pump out a ton of damage in quick bursts.

Scalar Potential god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +3) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Increases damage by 15 percent for seven seconds on weapon kills. Matching grenade or powered melee kills while the buff is active grant 50 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. The 50 percent damage buff's duration can only be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake to better control the Recoil and make Scalar Potential fire more vertically. Follow up with Tactical Mag for the added Stability and an extra burst in the Magazine.

Overflow then comes in to double the magazine size when picking up ammo, this can reach over 70 shots in the Magazine. Pair this up with Golden Tricorn which is a 15 percent damage buff on kills but can be pushed even further to a massive 50 percent after getting an ability kill. The timer can then be refreshed for every ability kill following so if you focus on a strong ability focused build, you can keep Scalar Potential pumping out 50 percent more damage for long periods of time and this will carve through enemies with ease.

If you primarily use a different subclass to Arc, the new perk Permeability is worth a mention. This would replace Overflow and it changes Scalar Potential’s element to match your subclass when using a class ability which can be great for higher end content with multiple shield types on enemies.

PvP - Scalar Potential god roll

Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifles have seen a resurgence in the Crucible and are in a sweet spot where if you master them, they can be a menace and Scalar Potential has the perks to achieve that.

Scalar Potential god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Steady Rounds (Stability +15, Airborne Effectiveness +7, Range -5) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent) Perk 2 Headseeker (After dealing non-precision weapon damage: increases precision multiplier by 0.11 and Aim Assist. Buff lasts 0.55 seconds. Dealing additional Non-Precision Damage refreshes the timer) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Start off this build with Arrowhead Brake for better Recoil Control while the bonus to Handling makes it feel snappier when switching through gear. Steady Rounds then adds a large bump to Stability which helps keep you on target during engagements with your enemies.

Keep Away then works by keeping distance from foes which grants accuracy and a good boost to Range. This helps Scalar Potential feel stickier when dealing with targets at distance and with its fast firing it can catch opponents off guard easily. Round this god roll off with Headseeker which makes aiming for headshots a bit more forgiving if you clip the body. This then adds Aim Assistance and higher damage to precision hits.

Scalar Potential is a fun addition to the Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifle family and is something Guardians can really get some power from in the current sandbox. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.