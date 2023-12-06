Best Sebastian Shaw Decks - Marvel Snap A few decks that Sebastian Shaw a powerhouse in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season brought Sebastian Shaw to the game as its respective Season Pass card. The 3-Cost, 4-Power card has a unique ability that provides it an extra two points of power every time it permanently gains power. There are multiple cards that synergize with it, so check out a few of our favorite Sebastian Shaw decks in Marvel Snap.

Sebastian Surfer

Forge

Nova

Goose

Mister Sinister

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Nakia

Daken

Sebastian Shaw

Sera

This first deck drops Shaw into a popular Silver Surfer shell, with plenty of cards to get him revved up. Forge, Okoye, Nova, and Nakia can all be used to amplify Shaw’s power output, and the deck’s namesake means an additional 4 power for him on turn 6. Daken and Brood are staples of this deck that’ll allow you to channel power into the other two lanes.

Shaw Destroy

Deadpool

Forge

Nova

Nico Minoru

X-23

Carnage

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Venom

Daken

Sebastian Shaw

Deathlok

This destroy build has several cards that will keep Shaw’s engine running (Forge, Nova, Nico Minoru, Silver Surfer), as well as several destroy pieces that’ll combo well throughout the game. Getting deadpool going will be the key here, with Venom and Sebastian Shaw more than enough to put considerable power into two lanes. This pile comes from content creator Jeff Hoogland.

American Shaw

Forge

Nova

Okoye

America Chavez

Brood

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Nakia

Sebastian Shaw

Polaris

Absorbing Man

Sera

This deck pairs Sebastian Shaw with the newly reworked America Chavez, as well as several Silver Surfer-adjacent cards. Chavez’s power boost is sweet when it hits Sebastian Shaw, and Absorbing Man allows a second roll when she doesn’t. Of course, the other power boosters here should be more than enough to power up your Sebastian Shaw. This is currently the second most popular Sebastian Shaw deck on Untapped.

Those are a few Sebastian Shaw decks to take for a spin in Marvel Snap. For more deck guides and news on the latest balance changes, bookmark our Marvel Snap topic page.