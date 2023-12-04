Doomed Petitioner god roll - Destiny 2 Grab a Doomed Petitioner god roll and secure your enemy's demise in Destiny 2.

Season of the Wish is here to grant a Guardian’s wish for powerful loot. Doomed Petitioner brings with it some powerful new combinations making this god roll a great Void option in the Heavy weapon slot. Doomed Petitioner is a Void, Aggressive Frame, Linear Fusion Rifle and comes with a solid selection of perks to help fit this into strong Void builds across all three Guardian classes.

How to get Doomed Petitioner

Doomed Petitioner can be earned from clears of either Season of the Wish activities Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use Season of the Wish engrams to focus Doomed Petitioner at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focusing can also be done, costing just four engrams for each roll. Doomed Petitioner is craftable so has a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance and becomes fully craftable after you discover five of this type.

PvE - Doomed Petitioner god roll

Doomed Petitioner is the first Linear Fusion Rifle granted some of these perk combinations and taking advantage of that takes this weapon to the next level.

Doomed Petitioner god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Battery Enhanced Battery (+1 increased magazine size) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Weapon hits grants a stack of Precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds (2.1 seconds on Bows). Maximum of six stacks. Missing removes all stacks. Precision damage increase at 1|2|3|4|5|6 stacks: 4.17 percent| 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start with Arrowhead Brake for Recoil control, this helps when putting in sustained damage to tankier targets by keeping your shots vertical. Add Enhanced Battery to the Battery to add an extra shot.

Then we can apply Reconstruction which reloads Doomed Petitioner over time, overflowing the Magazine which means Doomed Petitioner can put out some serious damage. Pair this with Precision Instrument which rewards precision hits with a damage buff of up to 25 percent if you land six shots accurately. With Reconstruction in play and the added shots from Enhanced Battery, this makes Doomed Petitioner a powerful asset when taking on Destiny 2’s toughest challenges.

PvP - Doomed Petitioner god roll

Admittedly, Linear Fusion Rifle’s won’t be the top pick for a Crucible weapon due to it sharing a slot with Rocket and Grenade Launchers. That said, Doomed Petitioner has some deadly accuracy and this god roll can devastate the enemy team in the right hands.

Doomed Petitioner god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Battery Accelerated Coils (Decreases charge time by 40ms and damage by 2 percent) Perk 1 Keep Away (Hip-Fire Grip (while hipfiring: Stability +25, Aim Assist +15, 2.7 degree larger precision aim angle, Accuracy Cone size -15 percent, increased Aim Assist falloff distance +20 percent, increased damage falloff distance +20 percent) The damage falloff Increase does not apply to The Last Word, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and Fusion Rifles) Perk 2 Moving Target (Grants Aim Assist +10 while Aiming Down Sights (ADS) and reduces the ADS movement speed penalty by an additive 2.5 percent) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Range or Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Kick this god roll off with Hammer-Forged Rifling, the added Range brings more accuracy when honing in a headshot. Accelerated Coils then reduces Charge Time, allowing shots to be fired quickly and giving enemies little time to escape the sights.

Keep Away then adds Range and provides an accuracy bonus, giving Doomed Petitioner an ease of use when aiming for headshots. Round this off with Moving Target, making your Guardian strafe smoothly when aiming down sights and also adds Aim Assist topping off a deadly god roll.

Doomed Petitioner is a solid Linear Fusion Rifle with all the potential needed to be a real game-changer for Void builds this season. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.