Appetence god roll - Destiny 2

Season of the Wish has arrived in Destiny 2 with a whole host of Dreaming City themed gear. Appetence stands out as a top tier weapon to chase during this coming season and is unique in what it brings to the Destiny 2 sandbox. Appetence is a Kinetic, Stasis, Trace Rifle and answers the call to become the first Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Sporting some powerful perk combinations, this god roll is sure to make waves throughout the season.

How to get Appetence

Appetence has a chance to drop from clears of both Season of the Wish activities Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use any Season of the Wish engrams to focus Appetence at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focusing can also be done at this season vendor, costing just four engrams.

Appetence is craftable giving it the potential to gain enhanced perks. To do this you must find versions of it with Deepsight Resonance. It will then become fully craftable after you acquire five ‘red border’ versions. Appetence is also a reward for hitting level 30 on the Season of the Wish season pass.

PvE - Appetence god roll

Appetence carries with it combinations to suit all types of playstyles and builds. This god roll feeds into all of them to give a solid foundation to get the best out of it.

Appetence god roll - PVE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Battery Enhanced Battery (+6 increased magazine size) Perk 1 Overflow (Upon picking up Special or Heavy ammo: magazine gets refilled and overflowed from reserves. Maxes out at 100 percent increased magazine capacity. Activates even if stowed) Perk 2 Killing Tally (Weapon kills grant a stacking damage buff until stowing or reloading the weapon. Maximum of three stacks. PVE: 10 percent | 20 percent | 30 percent increased damage) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Starting with the Barrel, Corkscrew Rifling is a solid choice for its flat bumps to essential stats in Range, Stability and Handling. Add Enhanced Battery to the Battery to add six extra blasts when mowing through waves of mobs.

Overflow then comes in to double the Magazine when picking up ammo bricks. This pairs perfectly with the final perk on this god roll which is Killing Tally. This perk stacks to a 30 percent damage bonus. With Overflow at its back, the buff will not stop until stowed or a reload is required, making Appetence pump out some serious damage.

Another perk combination that deserves mention is Demolitionist and Headstone. The crystals created count towards Demolitionist’s perk and it can also freeze surrounding targets with the crystals Headstone creates. It's a lethal combination for a Stasis weapon to carry and may work well this season’s artifact perks.

PvP - Appetence god roll

Trace Rifle’s in general aren’t seen frequently in the current sandbox but there are perks to set Appetence apart and be a real menace against Titan’s especially.

Appetence god roll - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Battery Tactical Battery (Range +5, Stability +5, Reload +10) Perk 1 Slideways (Sliding refills 15 percent of the Magazine and grants Stability +20 and Handling +20 for three seconds) Perk 2 Deconstruct (Dealing sustained damage grants bonus damage against vehicles and constructs and partially refills the magazine. Damage with Primary ammo or against constructs provides additional progress) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Pick this up with Smallbore for the added Stability and Range. Then add to these key stats further with Tactical Battery, making Appetence feel sticky and easy to control when dueling with opponents.

Slideways then adds Stability and Handling which will max Stability, making blasting your opponents away after sliding into battle feel like a breeze and then round this off with Deconstruct. Though it’s a niche pick due to its utility, it will basically melt a Titan Barricade, giving your team an overall advantage on the field.

If you want to support your local Titan Barricade, Deconstruct can be switched out for Wellspring which gives a nice buff to your least-charged ability upon weapon kill.

Appetence is an absolute stand out pick in the early days of Season of the Wish and will convert any Guardian into a big Trace Rifle fan.