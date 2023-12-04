How to get the Public Enemy Suit - Hitman: World of Assassination The Public Enemy Suit looks slick and is easy to acquire for assassins that must have it.

The Public Enemy Suit was added to Hitman: World of Assassination as a challenge recently, making it available for players to earn and wear in any mode of the game, including Freelancer. In this guide, I’ll explain how to unlock it, which is much easier than you might think.

How to get the Public Enemy Suit

To get the Public Enemy Suit, players must complete the Public Enemy challenge in Whittleton Creek. This challenge is part of the Another Life mission. The challenge simply asks that players eliminate Janus and Nolan Cassidy with an SMG or Assault Rifle. It is important to note that you do not need a Silent Assassin rating to do this. However, you will need to collect the standard three pieces of evidence required to complete Another Life.

How you go about this challenge is irrelevant so long as you kill Janus and Nolan Cassidy with an SMG or Assault Rifle. If you don’t have one, you can find SMGs on the guards in and around the houses Janus and Cassidy frequent. If you’re still struggling, you can use the YouTube video embedded below for a video walkthrough.

The Public Enemy Suit is both easy to get and looks incredible. If you haven’t stepped into Agent 47’s the World of Assassination recently, a great time to do so is over the holiday break when many of the trilogy’s Elusive Targets will be returning to the game to help you catch up and unlock even more suits.