Supercluster god roll - Destiny 2 A Supercluster god roll for PvE or PvP turns this Slug Shotgun into a monster.

Season of the Wish has landed and it’s definitely made a wish come true by delivering quality loot. Supercluster is the first of its kind and lives up to that unique billing. Supercluster is a Strand, Pinpoint Slug Frame, Shotgun and has PvE and PvP god rolls well worth chasing this season. Combining Strand with some powerful perk combinations, Supercluster could be a fan-favorite for what it brings to the table.

How to get Supercluster

Supercluster can be earned from clears of both Season of the Wish activities Riven’s Lair or The Coil. You can also use any Season of the Wish engrams to focus Supercluster at the Spirit of Riven located in the H.E.L.M. Direct focusing can also be done at this season vendor, costing just four engrams. Collect five Deepsight versions and you can craft Supercluster.

PvE - Supercluster god roll

This Supercluster god roll brings all the pieces together to pump out some serious damage to tankier enemies and even bosses.

Supercluster - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload +10, Stability +5, Magazine +1) Perk 1 Reconstruction (Refills 10 percent of the magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds while not firing the weapon) Perk 2 Surrounded (While within eight meters of three enemies: 40 percent increased damage that lingers for 1.5 seconds after the condition is no longer met. Swords only receive a 35 percent damage increase) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake for the Barrel. While Supercluster’s frame does help with Recoil, this god roll is about sustained damage so we need shots to be accurate and follow up shots easy to nail. Add Tactical Mag in the Magazine slot for an extra shot and a Stability bump which will help bring the Shotgun barrel down to position better after each blast.

Reconstruction works even when stowed so Supercluster is constantly looking to overflow its Magazine which is fantastic in the build up to a damage phase. Finish off with Surrounded due to its potentially large damage buff of 40 percent with enemies in close proximity. In activities with high enemy density even one shot from this can take down a Major enemy type making all the difference on the battlefield.

A worthy mention is Cascade Point as you can switch it out with Surrounded for a really fun playstyle. When Cascade Point activates, it reduces the rate of fire by 40 percent so you can empty the Magazine incredibly fast, melting enemies away with ease.

PvP - Supercluster god roll

Slug Shotguns are an acquired taste in the Crucible but when mastered are one of the best options out there for how deadly they can be.

Supercluster - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Slideshot (Sliding refills 15 percent of the Magazine and grants Range +20 and Stability +30 for three seconds OR until firing. Only active for the first shot (of the burst). 0.3 second cooldown after activation but can be reactivated multiple times during a slide by firing off shots loaded by the perk) Perk 2 Fragile Focus (Grants Range +20 while your shields are active (above 70 HP). Getting your shields broken disables the buff. Reactivates after your shields fully recharge) Origin Trait Dragon’s Vengeance (When an ally dies or you reach critical health, this weapons magazine refills, and it gains bonus Range, Charge Rate, and Handling) Masterwork Range or Handing (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Start Supercluster off with Fluted Barrel for the high Handling bump, this is an essential perk for quick swapping to Supercluster to quickly blow away enemies who get too close. Follow up with Accurized Rounds, ensuring an accurate Slug shot when taking down an enemy at a distance.

Slideshot is a real game changer here because its large Stability and Range bumps mean it can easily catch opponents off guard. If you know an enemy location and can quickly slide into a good position, Supercluster can make light work of them with an accurate headshot or even some accurate body shots. This is thanks in part to how easy the gun is to use once the stats receive the bump.

Finish the weapon off with Fragile Focus for a passive +20 to Range with health above 70. This means at all times this big bonus is active so if you play smart and safe, Supercluster will be hitting headshots from all types of angles.

Supercluster could be an early contender for most underrated weapon of the season, it should get some time to shine as the season progresses. For more Season of the Wish information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.